From picnic pie to mini pavlovas, these are the best foods for Auckland's picnics in the park

As Aucklanders ready themselves for picnics in the park with whānau or friends, the biggest challenge is what food to knock up before the relaxed restrictions begin at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

There's nothing worse than a lazily and hastily packed up picnic, stuffed full of cold meat from a deli and a bag of potato chips that you didn't quite eat in lockdown.

With a little bit of prep, you can prepare the best foods to take for a whānau picnic in Auckland.

Chorizo scotch eggs

Edwina Pickles Chorizo Scotch eggs give a subtle twist to the finger food fave.

Get the recipe here

Scotch eggs are an old favourite, so with the inclusion of some tasty chorizo, expect a new flavoursome family regular in your picnic basket.

Ham and cheese mini muffins

Supplied Simply snackable, these muffins are a must.

Get the recipe here

These ham and cheese mini-muffins are small in size but they're full of big flavours.

Sausage rolls – meat or vegan

Grant Matthew/Stuff Yum - sausage rolls.

Get the recipe here

Who knows what lockdown lifestyle changes some may have made during the enforced time indoors? Either way, these sausage rolls – be they meat or vegan – will prove to be a picnic treat.

Picnic pie

Dana Johnston This picnic pie is a twist on the ole egg and bacon.

Get the recipe here

This pie is similar to a bacon and egg pie, but it’s a great way to use up any sausages or sausage meat you have in your freezer.

Apple, fennel and walnut salad

Nicola Galloway A fresh and zingy salad to spruce up any of those park picnics.

Get the recipe here

Spring is in the air, and what better way to celebrate it than with this zesty tangy salad?

Oaty Coconut and Lemon Slice

Tamara West A sweet treat for the picnic - an oaty coconut and lemon slice.

Get the recipe here

The zing is the thing with this nutty oaty treat that will be a sure-fire picnic hit.

Mini pavlovas with berries

Nicola Galloway Something refined to end the picnic with perhaps?

Get the recipe here

There's nothing like this sweet treat to end a picnic and bid farewell to friends and family. This will leave your mates wanting more - and planning the next bubble picnic in no time.