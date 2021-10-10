Best extra-virgin olive oils in New Zealand announced

The best olive oil in New Zealand - the Best in Show extra virgin oil went to KÄpiti Frantoio Blend from KÄpiti Olives.

If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by the huge choice of extra-virgin olive oils on offer, then the results of the 2021 Extra Virgin Olive Oil Awards will help.

And it was Kāpiti and Wairarapa olive oil makers that took top honours this year, winning all five major awards for olive oil excellence.

Best in Show went to Kāpiti Frantoio Blend. Kāpiti Olives is a commercial-sized grove of 2300 trees close to the Otaki River. Owned by David and Helen Walshaw, Kāpiti Olives is one of the few olive groves in New Zealand that supply a range for supermarkets as well as specialist food stores.

SUPPLIED Best in Show - David and Helen Walshaw of Kapiti Olives receive their trophy, for the third time.

They have previously won Best in Show on two occasions, and have also been awarded Gold at the prestigious New York International Olive Oil Competition.

The Best Boutique award was won by Tauherenikau – Olive2Oil, Wairarapa. Tauherenikau Olives is a medium-sized grove of almost 1300 trees near Greytown, owned by Rod and Elaine Corlett.

The Reserve Best in Show award went to Blue Earth Intense, Wairarapa. Hanson Farm Partnership that produces the Blue Earth Olive Oil is owned by Mike and Margaret Hanson. Located on the outskirts of Martinborough, this is a medium-sized grove of around 1000 trees.

SUPPLIED Andrew Priddle receives the Best Boutique trophy on behalf of Tauherenikau Olives from Hilary Fenemor, one of the 2021 judges.

The best Reserve Best Boutique was won by Totara Tunnel Frantoio, Kāpiti. Totara Tunnel is a boutique grove of around 550 trees located on the Kāpiti Coast and owned by Brent Meldrum and Sally Murrey. Totara Tunnel is one of the few olive groves in New Zealand following organic practices and all three of their entries in the 2021 NZ EVOO Awards won Gold medals.

Best Flavoured Oil was Pressed Gold Midori No Yuzu, Wairarapa. Pressed Gold is the brand of The Olive Press in Greytown, Wairarapa. The Olive Press manages a number of groves across the Wairarapa and Kāpiti and specialises in the production of Extra Virgin as well as flavoured olive oils.

The Midori No Yuzu was produced by processing fresh Yuzu fruit with Frantoio olives “agrumato style”.

Gayle Sheridan, spokesperson for Olives NZ, says this year there were a record 165 entries. She puts part of the success and international sales down to the climate and soil in Kāpiti and Wairarapa.

SUPPLIED Best Flavoured Oil â Ricardo Simari and Katrina Bach of The Olive Press receiving the trophy from Hilary Fenemor for their Pressed Gold âMidori No Yuzuâ.

“New Zealand has had a reputation for producing outstanding extra virgin olive oil that can compete at the highest standard internationally,” she says.

“Despite challenging growing conditions with our maritime climate, our growers have adopted proactive grove management strategies that have enabled our olive oils to just get better and better every year.

“We were pretty excited about the 2021 harvest, and to have this recognised with a record number of Gold medals awarded is fantastic.”

Head judge Charlotte Connoley called the quality of the award entries “superb”. “It shows what great shape the New Zealand olive industry is in. The achievement of 81 gold medals and 72 silver medals out of a record entry of 165 olive oils was an outstanding achievement for the industry.”

Connoley says the harmony and complexity of the oils was of a high standard across the single varietal entries as well as the blends: The skill of those crafting the oils is immense to ensure a positive experience for those consuming these extra virgin olive oils”.

Connoley, who has been involved with judging the awards since her study into Olive Oil quality while at Lincoln University in 2001, says the overall quality of the New Zealand oils has improved immeasurably since the early days of the competition, which is reflected in the high number of Gold and Silver awards.

“In particular the high quality of the oils, evidenced in the high number of Gold awards, is becoming the standard rather than the exception, as it may have been in the past. We certainly saw this year that the bar has been lifted across the industry as a whole and this may in part be due to a good season, but also no doubt as a result of the work that Olives New Zealand has contributed to within the industry.”

Support to growers is a key focus for Olives New Zealand, with ongoing projects focussed on improving grove practices, as well as professional development workshops, processing practices, including optimal harvest time, racking and storage practices.

“Producers are better informed in respect of what is perceived as a quality oil based on feedback from consumers,” Connoley says.

This was especially evident with the flavoured oils “Producers are understanding the importance of using a quality base oil or olives that will complement the flavour infused, and ensuring the flavour is authentic with good purity of character”.

A full list of all winners can be see here.