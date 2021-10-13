Vegan KitKat has arrived for a short time, but plant-based options are still too limited

The anticipation is over! Mega Milkybar fan Jenny Stewart, 22, from Christchurch, has won the coveted role of New Zealand’s first Milkybar kid-ult.

A new vegan chocolate bar has arrived , but larger confectionery companies still aren’t offering a lot of options, a Vegan Society spokeswoman says.

KitKat V has been released in New Zealand, but the vegan chocolate bar is only in stores nationwide for a limited time.

This was because the bar, which is made with rice milk, had to be produced on a special factory line, a Nestle spokeswoman said, but the company was always open to extending limited releases based on interest .

Supplied KitKat V is a vegan version of the Nestle bar, made with rice milk.

Vegan Society of New Zealand spokeswoman Claire Insley said the market was there for more vegan snacks.

“[We] would like to see vegan options across the board, with all companies working to vegan ethics and producing vegan food.”

New Zealand is the fifth-ranked country for veganism worldwide, according to Google Trends analysis published in September 2020. The top-selling cookbook in the country last year was Chelsea Winter’s plant-based Supergood.

Nestle’s head of confectionery marketing, Joyce Tan, said a vegan version was “one of the most common requests we receive from KitKat fans”.

Vegan and plant-based chocolate was growing as a category

KitKat V was released overseas earlier in 2021, and has just made its way to New Zealand shelves.

But how easy it was to access vegan treats really depended on where you lived in the country, Insley said.

“Bigger cities have more variety.

“I live very rurally in the South Island on the West Cost, so it’s not super easy for me.”

The artisan Whittaker’s blocks are vegan and Natural Confectionery lollies now have a vegan version, but Insley said larger confectionery companies still didn’t offer a lot of options.

“I would love it if more confectioneries would have a further think about vegans, because everyone can eat a vegan [treat].

“Last year we saw a huge increase in vegan ice creams, first by small Kiwi owned businesses in 2017/18 then last summer saw the launch of vegan Magnums and Cornettos.

“Now Tip Top...has expanded its vegan flavours from last year's offerings and we will almost certainly see an increase in these too.”

If the KitKat V was a hit, she said Nestle may as well make vegan versions of all their products.