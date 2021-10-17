The winners are in. Who took out the top spots in Wellington On a Plate?

This year's Visa Wellington On a Plate festival aims to take foodies on a virtual world tour.

Diners have devoured and rated, the judges have tasted and critiqued, and the results for the Visa Wellington On a Plate Festival Awards 2021 are in.

More than 400 festival dishes, burgers, and cocktails were rated online by thousands of diners throughout the month-long culinary festival, which was extended by an extra two weeks due to lockdown.

The five top-rated dishes, burgers and cocktails were each judged by Wellington culinary connoisseurs and personalities over a week, as they tasted their way to a winner for each category. Finalists were judged on presentation, taste and use, and quality of ingredients.

supplied The best festival dish went to Boulcott Street Bistro for its Crayfish Marseille.

The best festival dish went to Boulcott Street Bistro for its ‘Crayfish Marseille’, butter-poached Yellow Brick Road Cook Strait crayfish with sautéed house-grown green vegetables, harissa and saffron tomato sauce and Shoots NZ microgreens.

The burger category was won by Egmont Street Eatery, whose ‘Kingston Tastee’, matched with Garage Project’s Golden Path beer, was a winning combination of a free-range smashed pork and beef patty with mango and pork fat chutney, blackened Penray Gardens chilli mayo, house-made cheese and spiced tobacco onions in a house-made milk bun.

supplied CGR Merchant and Co took out the cocktail category for their ‘Old Fashioned Donut’.

CGR Merchant and Co took out the cocktail category for its ‘Old Fashioned Donut’, a black Doughboy doughnut topped with white chocolate and coconut cream, served with a chocolate and coconut-infused rum old-fashioned filling.

Wellington On a Plate programme manager Beth Brash said despite the temporary lockdown disruption, people got out to enjoy Wellington’s festival offerings.

“Our city has such a rich history of food, and we loved seeing these stories coming through.”

supplied The burger category was won by Egmont Street Eatery.

Wellington chef and Festival Awards judge Max Gordy said what really set the winning eateries apart was their ability to source incredible local produce and make it shine, making it not only delicious, but intriguing. “It was a real pleasure to the taste buds.”

The winners were announced at the Felix Wellington Hospitality Awards on Sunday night.