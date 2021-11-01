Covid-19: South Island wine festival postponed over alert level uncertainty

The South Island Wine and Food Festival attracts crowds of up to 10,000 most years.

A popular Christchurch wine festival has been pushed back two months, after Covid-19 made its return to the city last week.

On Monday, organisers announced the South Island Wine and Food Festival, originally set for December 4, had been pushed back to February 5, 2022.

Festival director Callam Mitchell said they opted to move the event due to the uncertainty around Covid-19 restrictions.

“Whilst it's disappointing not to be able to proceed as usual in December, we're confident that we'll be good to go by this new date.

“The new traffic light system will allow us to proceed with the event under the green and orange settings.”

All tickets would be automatically transferred to February 5, he said, and refunds offered to anyone who could not attend on the new date.

Attendees would also need to be vaccinated, and present a vaccine certificate to be allowed in.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF Forty wineries will join the South Island's best restaurants and gourmet food producers for the February festival.

The South Island Food and Wine Festival has run since 2010, and usually attracted crowds of up to 10,000 people to North Hagley Park.

It hosts more than 40 wineries from the South Island's premier wine-growing regions, as well as 50 local food producers and boutique stallholders and musical performances.