Sure to rise: The psychology of lockdown baking

Bout Time Brownie owner, Sarah Stainthorpe has turned her passion for baking into a business after being made redundant last year.

When we retreated to our homes for the first national lockdown of 2020 we took all the flour, baking soda and yeast we could find. Even if we never used the stuff.

We stripped the ingredients from supermarket shelves, stuffed them into pantries next to their long-expired doubles, and switched ovens to their little-used bake settings.

Wine bottles became rolling pins, measuring spoons were retrieved from the junk drawer, and long-abandoned egg beaters dusted off. As outside our kitchens the pandemic raged, inside loaves of bread rose, and we all felt a bit better for it.

Home baking is having a resurgence. Social media platforms are awash with carefully curated pictures of homemade masterpieces, and bakers vying for prizes and fame have taken over the TV.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Una Diver bakes to both relax and show love. During lockdown she’s making hot meals for a local woman experiencing homelessness.

Lockdowns have driven some of the craze, but the pleasures of baking have long been known to the many who say it’s a habit with no harmful side effects – except maybe on the waistlines of their friends.

Una Diver is such a prolific baker her neighbour begged her to stop leaving muffins on the doorstep “though her husband begged me to keep it up.”

The Aucklander is a member of Good Bitches Baking, a charity delivering baked goods to people needing something sweet in their lives. Recipients include families with sick children; hospice residents, and women and kids escaping domestic violence. While Diver says a cake won’t solve their problems it might make their day a little brighter.

”It sounds so twee to say I do it to show love to people, but it’s true. There’s so many things I can't do - nothing that could be of use to them - but I can bake.”

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Sourdough bread, a perennial lockdown favourite.

Lockdown has halted the charity’s deliveries, so Diver’s found a way to keep showing that love by feeding a homeless woman living in a church near her house.

“She loves a hot meal, so I make those, although I always include a biscuit.”

Diver’s been baking since she was a child, following in the footsteps of her mum who always kept the tins full, and says she gets as much – if not more – from it as the recipients do.

“I absolutely do it to relax and de-stress. My career has been in HR stuff, I do numbers, but this is my happy place.”

Dr Kirsty Ross stops short of saying she personally enjoys baking though did recently make a “reasonably pleasant” slice for a school do.

That aside, the clinical psychologist says many use the practice both as a way of relaxing and expressing love. In lockdown it gave us something even more, she says: a sense of security.

Supplied Una Diver’s Halloween cupcakes. If you’re going to spend ages decorating, use a packet mix to bake with, she says.

“Going down to the shops for a loaf of bread felt dangerous, so people made their own which also gave them a feeling of control during a time when other things were very much out of their control.”

Then there’s that feel-good factor. The smell of ingredients and freshly baked products evoke childhood memories; kneading relaxes muscles, and measuring and timing means a baker has to be fully involved in what they’re doing.

“There's also something primeval and innate about feeding people you love. It's a deep evolutionary desire part of a lot of people.”

Like Diver, she doesn’t want to sound twee but can’t ignore the other part about the satisfaction of putting time and effort into doing something for people you care for.

“Baking is a language of love, an act of service. That’s really powerful.”

Ross is quick to assure non-bakers there are plenty of ways to show love with food. Going to the dairy for a packet of biscuits is just as good – she did exactly that for the last school do and nobody suffered.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Nirupa George says everyone should have a birthday cake. Sometimes they should have two.

When Nirupa George was growing up in Thailand, there was no popping to the local bakery. Celebratory cakes were a big deal in her small community of Tamil expats and making them was a family affair.

The 33-year-old Aucklander remembers watching relatives and friends gather to chat and laugh over the baking tins; little wonder she began doing it herself.

Her childhood interest in baking took a back-seat during her teens, then was reignited a decade ago upon making her god-daughter’s first birthday cake. Countless cakes for family, friends and workmates followed.

A keen cake decorator, she loves the challenge though is adamant would-be bakers shouldn't put off by some of the more elaborate creations about. Anyone can follow a recipe, and the benefits of giving it away are plentiful.

“It's a very personal and easy way to say I'm thinking about you. Money can't buy the time and effort you put in.”

Like Diver, she finds the process relaxing and a way to de-stress from a demanding career.

“It’s important to have something other than your job, otherwise it’s too easy to be working 24/7.”

Victoria Birkinshaw Clinical psychologist and author Karen Nimmo says for those who love it, baking hits all the right spots.

Psychologist Karen Nimmo says there are plenty of reasons baking is good for us, if that’s what we’re into.

“It’s great for stress relief because it’s a way of taking you out of your head, with all its worries, down into your body. When you're using both head and hands in a task, it's harder for worry to worm its way in.”

Tasks requiring our full attention help us focus on the present instead of stressing about what’s going on in the world, she says, which is something we saw in the pleasure people gained from making food for others in lockdown, even if they couldn’t eat together.

“The acts of giving, being kind and sharing, promote psychological wellbeing. And dropping off some muffins is a way of saying you care without words, which is helpful if you struggle to express these feelings.”

Supplied A box full of love made by Una Diver, a member of Good Bitches Baking.

Whipping up something delicious is also a way of being creative, she says, even for people who think they're not, and for anxious folks following a recipe allows a feeling of some control over the process.

In summation, it’s all good, though Nimmo attaches a caveat.

“If you hate baking, none of this will work.”