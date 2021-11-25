Best beverages: Nelson companies nab top awards

Chia Sisters’ Florence, left, and Chloe Van Dyke have added another award to their collection for their Immunity Hot Tonic.

Nelson is producing some top-notch tipples and first-class tonics that have been acknowledged in some prestigious awards.

At the New Zealand Food Awards, the Chia Sisters’ Immunity Hot Tonic received the Beverage Award, while Dancing Sands Distillery in Tākaka took home the Novel Award for its Sauvignon Blanc Gin.

Winners for the 13 categories, including the Massey University Supreme Award, Chilled Award, Pantry Award and Below Zero Awards were announced at a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday night due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Head judge Kay McMath said products were judged up to seven or eight times on three themes including innovation, sustainability and excellence.

READ MORE:

* Dancing Sands distillery boss: From Guangzhou to Golden Bay, with no regrets

* Large number of businesses join awards despite 'difficult' year

* The principles of business that saw Chia Sisters succeed

* Nelson cider up for national honours



“All up, it’s a pretty comprehensive look at these products, so when we got a winner they truly were a winner – they ticked all categories.”

She said Chia Sisters created an immunity tonic that was true to its name, doing the research on ingredients with immune properties while also delivering an affordable concentrate that was good for the family.

The Sauvignon Blanc Gin was “very, very clever”, McMath said, using spent fruit to flavour gin.

Supplied Dancing Sands Distillery in Tākaka has been recognised for its Sauvignon Blanc Gin.

“This is certainly different from what else is out there.

She said both beverages were “good examples of two products that have met those three themes of judging, and they’ve done it with excellence”.

There were more than 170 entries vying for the top spot this year, with 66 finalists from 45 companies across New Zealand.

Both Chia Sisters and Dancing Sands have received numerous awards, with Chia Sisters being recognised for its sustainable and outstanding business along with its product and Dancing Sands winning gin and spirits awards around the globe.

supplied/Stuff Judges at the International Brewing and Cider Awards hosted in the UK, picked only one New Zealand-made tipple to take honours, awarding Orchard Thieves Rosé cider gold.

Meanwhile, a Nelson-made cider has been awarded gold in the new Cider Innovation Rosé category at the International Brewing and Cider Awards 2021.

Made in DB Breweries’ Nelson-based Redwood Cidery, Orchard Thieves Rosé cider was the only medal winner from New Zealand beer and cider entrants this year.

A total of 138 medal and trophy winners were announced at one of the world’s oldest international beer and cider competitions, which took place last week at the National Brewery Centre in Burton-upon-Trent, in the UK.

Redwood Cidery chief cidermaker David Sax said the team was “elated” to be recognised for its blush-coloured cider that would appeal to cider and wine drinkers.

“It is a new release for Orchard Thieves, that is drier in style. It is fresh, fruit-driven and is beautifully pink thanks to the blending of both white and red fleshed apples. This cider uses the unusual red fleshed apple varieties Geneva and Red Love. These red fleshed apples are used for their fantastic colour and their tartness, which is rhubarb-like, so perfectly balance the cider.”