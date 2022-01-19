Hamilton restaurant with a Malaysian mum’s touch

Lazat Restaurant & Bar owner Nigel Loon is hoping Malaysian food becomes more popular in Hamilton

Nigel Loon has brought a taste of his home to Hamilton with the help of his mother’s recipes.

The 31-year-old owns Malaysian restaurant and bar, Lazat, on Victoria St, opening just a week before last August’s Covid-19 lockdown.

Loon came to New Zealand in 2016, following his wife, who is a nurse.

After working at local restaurants Babaganush and Zealong, he decided to give the public the option of Malaysian dining.

READ MORE:

* Celebrating Filipino food, the original fusion cuisine

* Travellers share their best New Zealand fine dining picks in TripAdvisor awards

* Nelson's Urban Oyster Bar and Eatery makes Cuisine's 2016 Good Food Guide

* UK MasterChef host John Torode's culinary tour of Malaysia



“I think it’s so under-represented, there is Rainforest at Flagstaff, we are all friends, and they opened that probably two months before me,” he said.

“But we still think, unlike [in] Auckland or Wellington, [Malaysian food] is so under-represented here.”

Loon admits he could have changed it to a burger and chip shop and it would have been easier.

“Although it’s a challenge to climb, the vision of the restaurant business is to represent Malaysian cuisine. Because it’s unlike Thai, or Chinese, or Indian cuisine.

“The goal is, hopefully in a couple of years, people in Hamilton can say, ‘let’s go for Malaysian tonight’.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Loon wants his restaurant to create food he can relate to like Nasi Lemak which is the unofficial national dish.

Loon has spent most of his career as a front-of-house staff, working his way upwards from waiter in Singapore and Europe, where he enjoyed talking and serving people.

“Ultimately, I wanted to do dishes that I grew up eating and I am proud to serve,” he said.

Using his mother’s recipes took a bit of co-ordination over Zoom as she still lives in Malaysia – and it was also tricky to pin down a recipe she had perfected through intuition.

“If you asked her how much sugar you needed, she would say ‘it’s a feeling, there’s no measurement, just chuck and feel’,” he said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Loon feels Malaysian restaurant options are underrepresented in Hamilton.

The ultimate goal for Loon was to survive the next three years, after starting a business during the pandemic.

“I don’t have any financial goals for the restaurant. My personal goal was to own my own restaurant, and I’ve achieved it,” he said.

“Now it’s just about survival in these Covid times.

“But at the same time, the vision is to represent good Malaysian food.”

A tagline he wants the restaurant to be known for is Malaysian food for the soul.