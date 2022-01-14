Robot waiter helps ease staff shortages in busy Northland restaurant

Vikas Sharma, owner of Green's Thai Cuisine in Paihia, explains how the BellaBot is used in the restaurant to take pressure off busy staff.

Wait staff run off their feet this summer due to worker shortages are getting an extra hand of the non-human kind.

A robotic waiter, BellaBot, is helping by delivering meals from the kitchen to tables, then running dirty dishes back to the kitchen.

At Paihia restaurant Green's Thai Cuisine, the BellaBot means wait staff can spend an average of 11 to 12 minutes longer at each table, owner Vikas Sharma​ said.

Denise Piper/Stuff The BellaBot at Green's Thai Cuisine in Paihia has four trays to run plates between the kitchen and tables.

“It’s not taking anybody's job – basically it does the work for a runner,” he said.

“Once the food comes to the table, the waiters can pick the food up [and serve it to diners].”

The robot has sensors and cameras to stop it bumping into chairs or tables, and makes friendly chit-chat as it moves along the restaurant floor to ensure people know it is coming.

Denise Piper/Stuff Vikas Sharma, owner of Green's Thai Cuisine in Paihia, says the BellaBot is like a glorified runner, allowing wait staff to spend more time with the customer.

The robot was attracting fascinated diners, especially children who loved how it talked and responded to being touched, Sharma said.

“One guy came four nights in a row,” he said.

The BellaBot was imported by G Robotics due to concerns about the lack of hospitality staff.

Denise Piper/Stuff In the Bay of Islands town of Paihia, hospitality staff are in short supply everywhere.

The Bay of Islands has been particularly impacted due to the seasonal nature of the work, the lack of international tourists on working holidays, and Northland being virtually cut off from the rest of the country for months by locked-down Auckland.

Vaccine mandates have also put off potential workers, but Sharma said all his 16 staff willingly got vaccinated.

While the robot is a point of interest for customers, its use has copped some criticism on social media, with people calling it the “thin edge of the wedge” for more advanced robotics to take over jobs, and others simply saying they would prefer human service.

Denise Piper/Stuff Both children and adults alike are fascinated by the robot at Green's Thai Cuisine in Paihia, which wheels along the floor with friendly chit-chat to let people know it is coming.

Sharma said Green's would prefer to hire more humans, if it could find them, and it permanently has positions open.

In the meantime, the BellaBot was about providing help.

“The intention is not to displace anyone – it’s just a full runner and giving a hand from the kitchen to the table.”

Cobb & Co franchise owner Ben Gower​ agreed the robots were more of a helper and a novelty than a staff replacement.

He was trialling two robots at Cobb & Co Rotorua – mostly as a form of entertainment at the child-friendly restaurant – with a view to using them in other restaurants.

The robots had created plenty of intrigue and fascination, with comments overwhelmingly positive from diners in the restaurant, Gower said.

“We see kids following the robots around the restaurant like the Pied Piper.”

But Gower had also seen negative online comments about the future of robots and the impact they might have on the industry.

Denise Piper/Stuff Restaurant owner Ben Gower says if robots can do menial tasks like taking dirty dishes to the kitchen, it could allow wait staff to be paid better for their highly skilled work.

He believed people need not worry.

“At the moment these robots aren’t replacing jobs; for us, the key aspect is novelty.

“Staff in a restaurant do a multitude of different tasks which a robot can’t possibly do.”

Gower said using the robots to take care of menial tasks could help restaurants pay staff more for their highly skilled work.

“Staff can do highly valued tasks like taking orders from customers, rather than just carrying plates back to the kitchen.”

A third New Zealand restaurant, Bamboo Garden in Blenheim, also uses a BellaBot, and they are popular in Australian restaurants.