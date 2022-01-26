Wood-fired pizza inspired Manuka Brothers’ coffee, roasted over native embers

It’s a family affair at Manuka Brothers. Founder Tyson Downing and his wife Liz, right, are supported by Liz’s cousin Rachael Vickridge, left, who works in the cafe. Tyson founded the company with Liz’s brother, Graeme Rogerson.

The idea came to brother-in-law duo Graeme Rogerson and Tyson Downing at a family gathering: what would coffee taste like if it was roasted over a wood fire?

It’ll be like comparing a regular cooked pizza to a wood-fire pizza: just that little bit better, right? Right.

Manuka Brothers' Coffee Roastery is a family-run business in Hamilton, supplying coffee beans to Waikato cafes and operating a small cafe in Hamilton.

Manuka Brothers' coffee is roasted over the embers of Manuka wood, something Tyson’s wife, Liz Downing, says gives the coffee warm and sweet flavours, while merging technology and art.

“It’s completely different from what you find in regular gas-fired roasters,” said Liz Downing.

It’s not a sweeter drink, but people don’t generally add sugar to their coffee when it’s roasted over manuka wood, she said.

“It still has a strong taste, but it doesn't necessarily have the sour, bitter flavours that we're used to.

“There’s nothing else like it. We have to manipulate the fire to make sure the coffee is roasted to perfection. It’s not a push-button fool-proof situation.”

TOM LEE/STUFF Manuka Brothers Coffee batch roast coffee over the glowing embers of Manuka wood.

Tyson grew up farming, he was always building fires on the farm, so this was natural to him, and he’s quite good at controlling a fire, Liz said.

Even the quality of wood can make a huge difference.

“We have to have good quality wood, like a dry piece of manuka, which helps bring a nice sweetness to the coffee.

“We really like it and the customers like it too.”

TOM LEE/STUFF The manuka gives the beans warm, sweet flavours.

The story started in 2016 when Rogerson, a former electrical engineer and Tyson Downing, a plumber and gasfitter, started building a machine that would deliver exactly what they had envisioned.

‘Piglet’ was first off the ranks – but she didn’t have too much to offer, roasting 80grams of coffee at a time.

Then they went bigger, and Black Betty was born, setting the way for the future.

TOM LEE/STUFF The idea came from wondering if wood fire would do for coffee what it does for pizza.

“Our community got behind us. We started small, and we’ve grown as much as we can,” Liz Downing said.

"Over lockdown we were able to operate through our online shop for home coffee drinkers and also takeaway coffee via our window.”

Customers love it and don’t want to go anywhere else, she said, coffee is a competitive market, but Hamilton is doing really well in coffee and this raises the bar.

TOM LEE/STUFF Manuka Brothers supply several eateries in Waikato and have their own cafe.

The company has even changed the way Liz views coffee.

“I never used to like coffee, I’m really fussy.

“My family are big foodies, they love drinking coffee, they drink it all day, but I never understood the obsession.”

It wasn’t until they launched the business that she started to understand the fascination. “I began to appreciate the different flavours and began to educate my pallet.”

So what would she order today? Small flat white, please.