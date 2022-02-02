Massive success for Boring Oat Milk shows no signs of slowing down

The name may promise otherwise, but the success of Boring Oat Milk is anything but dull.

And neither is its owner, Morgan Maw, whose passion for oat milk stemmed from a true appreciation of the Earth. A nature girl at heart, Maw’s face lights up when she talks about her love of hiking, surfing and “anything outdoors”.

It is a fitting profile for a woman who started a company based on the sustainability of oats. Boring Oat Milk is new to the market, but it has been so well received that, until recently, Maw and her manufacturers were struggling to keep up with demand.

That is not bad for a company that launched five months ago – two days after New Zealand went into a snap lockdown.

LAWRENCE SMITH Morgan Maw is the founder of Boring Oat Milk - NZ's only local oat milk and is in super hot demand.

“Covid’s what happens when you make plans,” Maw says from her outdoor seat in a Christchurch cafe.

On the day we spoke, she was visiting the South Island city to meet with the cafes using Boring Oat Milk, and showcasing the product to baristas. It should have happened sooner, but couldn’t with restrictions.

“We had plans for a really great event,” she says, recalling the launch party that never happened in August 2021.

“We were going to hire out this amazing space and showcase all the ways to use the product. I was writing my speech for it when [lockdown] happened.”

Maw is pragmatic about it all.

“Launching a business anytime, you’ve just got to roll with the punches, but especially in Covid times.”

Despite lockdown, Boring Oat Milk launched with massive success. Something the Aucklander wasn’t expecting – so much so that the company struggled to keep up with the demand. Until recently, it was almost impossible to find on shelves.

“It’s been absolutely wild,” she says.

As wild as the ride has been, Maw still manages to find a balance in her work and life. She spent the summer in a rented campervan, travelling the North Island with her husband Nick.

“We tiki-toured all around,” she said. The pair spent the time visiting all the great beaches, something she felt grateful for after lockdowns. “I’m happiest when outdoors.”

SUPPLIED/Supplied Morgan Maw with her dog Hemmingway.

Also keeping her happy over the last few years is a new addition to the Maw family. A border-Terrier Hemingway the couple adopted in September 2020.

Having always been a cat person, it’s an addition that’s given Maw a new perspective.

“I’ve now become a dog person,” she said. “I love having a dog. I love the community you create around having a dog.”

But when it’s time to work, she’s passionate about getting everything right with Boring Oat Milk. Although her pre-launch research failed her somewhat.

Before launching the brand, she did due diligence with similar plant-based milks on the shelves. Being an unestablished business without a profile, she predicted sales based on a percentage of what was already available. It turns out she was way off the mark.

“People just couldn’t get enough. We were selling double the amount we thought we would,” she says.

That is where it got difficult. Maw says that while supply had to increase, it had to be done incrementally, or risk failing.

“We can’t just triple it. It’s like when you bake a cake. Sometimes you’ll [think] ‘I’m just going to double the recipe because I’ve got a big party,’ and it just fails,” she says. “It’s like that but times a hundred.”

LAWRENCE SMITH An oat milk flat white is one of Morgan Maw’s go-to drinks.

When manufacturing oat milk on a large scale, the science has to be exact. The slow process of increasing supply meant Boring Oat Milk experienced shortages. It was so hard to find in shops that Maw had people asking if it was all a publicity stunt to build demand.

“I was like, ‘God no, nothing that clever or contrived. I’d love to sell you oat milk’.”

But now, Maw says, the business is back on track, and Boring Oat Milk is finally able to be fully stocked in cafes and stores.

“I couldn’t have dreamed that it would go this well.” Especially when that dream wasn’t necessarily always about oats. Maw knew she wanted to start a business, but in the beginning the only certainty was that it had to be a sustainable business.

It’s a passion that was in her blood as a kid growing up in the Taranaki bush.

“It’s inherited from my parents,” she says. She has always felt a strong connection with the whenua and with nature.

“We’d go for bush walks, and my dad would have a game, ‘name that native plant’,” she says. “I’ve always been very aware of our footprint. It’s really born from a young age of having a really deep love of nature and our land.”

It was on a trip to Scotland that her love of nature and oats merged. Having previously worked on her aunt’s dairy farm, Maw knew oats were an amazing grain for soil, and easily grown without excessive water.

“It’s a great grain but, in New Zealand, we just used it for porridge or cereal.”

SUPPLIED/Supplied Boring Oat Milk founder Morgan Maw said the company’s success has been “wild”.

And so began the oat sojourn. Initially, Maw started her own oatcake company, Bonnie Goods. She did everything from baking and supplying, to marketing and sales. It was “hard graft” she says, and she realised after three years that Bonnie Goods would always be a “small artisan business”.

“They weren’t going to have the great impact I wanted them to. I knew I needed to have a product that people were going to consume every day.”

So she went back to the drawing board. She realised two things: oat milk was so popular that it was in short supply in Britain and the United States; and nobody in New Zealand was producing and supplying locally-made oat milk, despite the fact Kiwis had the technical skills, scientists, and ability to grow great oats.

After a research trip to Sweden, a lot of planning, and plenty of hoop-jumping, Boring Oat Milk was born.

That journey has allowed Maw to combine her love of the land with her love of oat milk.

But oat milk customers are the kind of consumers who won’t let her rest on her laurels. And she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Because [they are] discerning consumers, they’re always asking for ways we can make it better, which is great,” she says.

Packaging has been a learning curve since the launch of Boring Oats. The people who drink oat milk are passionate about sustainability in all aspects of a brand, Maw says.

She is looking into packaging further. For now, Boring Oats uses PET bottles, which are recyclable for 97 per cent of Kiwis. But she is investigating newer and more environmentally friendly ways to make the packaging more environmentally friendly.

“I thought I knew everything there was to know about oat milk packaging, and oat milk,” she says. “But I’m learning all the time.”

SUPPLIED Boring Oat Milk is the first New Zealand-made oat milk to be on supermarket shelves.

And she plans to keep learning. While Boring Oat Milk has been more successful than she imagined, Maw says there is still room to grow. The future of the brand comes down to not being complacent with her success so far.

“We’re the first New Zealand-made oat milk on supermarket shelves. I see us really leading that. In terms of market size, but also in terms of innovation.”

And that innovation isn’t just about finding “yummy new flavours”, but looking into ways to control diabetic insulin spikes or protein levels in plant-based milk, which is low in protein compared to dairy.

One day, Maw hopes to expand internationally. But, for now, she is happy riding the crazy wave that is Boring Oat Milk. She has her husband Nick and border-terrier Hemingway by her side, and people can’t get enough of her milk.

As for the future? “It’s oats for now,” she says. “But who knows in 10 years’ time.”