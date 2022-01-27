Your Red Light pantry: What food to have on hand for Covid-19 self-isolation

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall details New Zealand's plan to deal with the Omicron outbreak.

If you and your household have to go into sudden self-isolation, do you have what you need in the pantry to go the 14-day distance?

Even if you don’t fall sick, you’ll have to stay put for at least another 10 days after your family member or flatmate with Covid-19 gets released. So it’s worth giving a little thought to how and what you’ll eat now.

We asked nutritionists to draw up a household shopping list for 21 days of self-isolation, so you don’t have to rely on UberEats for every meal.

Stuff Nutritionists’ share their self-isolation shopping list: Full of dry staples, alternative proteins, soups, canned and frozen meats, fruits and vegetables to last three weeks.

The things to stock up on are versatile, affordable, nutritious, cooked quickly, and long-lasting.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Immunity and staying healthy in lockdown

* What to have in your at home Covid-19 medical kit

* Covid-19: Is it Omicron, a cold or hayfever? Symptoms to look out for

* Covid-19: A guide to looking after yourself - or someone else with Omicron - at home

* Covid-19: Will the vaccine protect me from Omicron?



Registered nutritionist Nikki Hart said we need: A pantry and freezer full of alternative proteins; good sources of carbohydrates (to keep energy up); and frozen or canned fruits and vegetables.

We can get protein from meat and fish, but also from cheap non-perishables like canned beans and lentils.

Unsplash Fresh meat may not be a source of protein that you have handy in self-isolation, so have plenty of beans and lentils.

Planning food for people who are unwell

“At the start of isolation, put aside food stores that are suitable for ill people,” writes registered dietician Helen Gibbs.

“Most people developing Covid-19 will have mild symptoms. They are likely to have a fever and poor appetite, and food is important during this period. If by the last few days of self-isolation no one in the household is ill, then you can start eating this set aside food.”

Don’t starve a fever

“If you have a fever, and you’re sweating a lot, your body is looking to replace sodium content,” said Hart. “Vegemite on toast can be quite useful because the salt will help you want to drink more fluid, which we want to happen.”

Unsplash Vegemite/Marmite will help the body fuel up on sodium if you have a fever and are sweating a lot.

“Put a couple of loaves of bread in the freezer. If you’re really feeling horrid, put some peanut butter on toast and then at least, you’ll get some whole grains and some protein.

Lemonade ice blocks are a winner: “They’ll deliver glucose, they can help cool you down very quickly.”

Unsplash Iceblocks will help to cool you, and provide a source of glucose and fluids. You can buy some, or make your own from a bottle of lemonade and some popsicle sticks.

When you feel sick, sometimes the smell of food can make you feel worse. Cold food has less odour, so you’re more likely to consume it. “Something like yoghurt is a great source of protein, probiotics, and don’t worry, dairy won’t cause phlegm,” said Hart.

Drink plenty of fluids

Encourage an unwell person to drink plenty of fluids, which can include, juices, cordials, soup, milky drinks, juice, tea or coffee.

“If you become unwell and your ability to stand or cook for a long time is impaired, you need to think of things that will be wholesome and can dampen down infection. We know that broths and soups are the fastest way to do this,” said Hart.

Unsplash Soup can help dampen down inflammatory action when you’ve got a sore throat.

They can be packet, canned, or fresh soups – it doesn’t matter. Even some powdered stocks plus boiling water, and a handful of frozen or fresh veges will do.

“Soup can help dampen down inflammatory action when you’ve got a sore throat (a common symptom of coronavirus),” said Hart.

She also likes hot ginger, lemon, and honey drinks.

Eat little and often (or just when you feel like it).

Unsplash A bag of frozen berries and some long-life or fresh milk can be an easy breakfast smoothie.

Food for the people who are well

The main issues for people who remain well during self-isolation are: boredom, sharing food fairly, and usual food choices not being available.

Remember, dry staples like pastas and rices (that are high in fibre) will keep you fuller for longer.

Then it’s a matter of making sure you have things to add to these meals, like canned and frozen fish, and lentils.

“Frozen food can be more nutritious than fresh food that’s been lying around for a few days,” said Hart.

Unsplash Eggs are an underrated source of protein, and easy to cook up in minutes.

“Eggs are an underrated source of protein that’s affordable when you feel sick. It’s really easy to scramble some eggs or to do egg fried rice (in place of animal protein).”

To stop yourself raiding the cupboard out of boredom, pair dry foods with fluid foods (like some crackers AND a piece of fruit, or popcorn AND a yoghurt), so you stay full.

Comfort food

Unsplash If you happen to have some cheese, combine with pasta to make a classic comfort food.

Hart's favourite comfort foods are chicken noodle soup and mac n’ cheese. Both of these are easy to make, easily digestible, “and yummy”.

“People forget potatoes are a valuable source of vitamin C.”

At the back of her pantry are tins of baked beans, chick peas, kidney and chilli beans – which can all be stirred into rice dishes or onto toast in no time.

She also loves pesto and tomato on toast, or in pasta with leftover chicken, an apple crumble (for breakfast or dessert) – which is made with same oats, flour, and canned apples – or a frozen berry smoothie.

Self-isolation shopping list

This is designed for four adults over a 21-day period, written by dietician Helen Gibbs.

Make a list of these things as they’re used in the main pantry, and replace them each week when you shop.

Rice (5kg bag)

Pasta (5kg). Spaghetti and vermicelli cook fastest.

Beans (10 cans 390-410g). Ideally in spring water but brine or tomato sauce OK options.

Meats (5 cans 390-410g). Tinned corned beef or equivalent.

Fish (5 cans 390-410g size). Tinned in oil are more energy dense if people you are feeding are very active.

Fruit (20 cans 390-410g). Select a variety.

Vegetables (20x 390-410g cans OR 8.2kg of frozen vege). Select a variety.

Milk powder (5kg – 110g milk powder makes 1L when mixed with water)

Cereal (4 large boxes, choose high fibre)

Oats (5kg)

Flour (6kg: 3kg of high grade white flour + 3kg of wholemeal flour is ideal)

Baking powder (200g). Get double action baking powder if possible.

Oil (2L). Canola or rice bran is best.

Sugar (2kg). This may seem excessive but will be used in cooking and for hot drinks.

Tea (250 bags). Hot drinks are good for between meals and if people need warming.

Coffee (500g). If people don’t drink these, consider getting soup mixes, milo or drinking chocolate.

Margarine (1kg). Select one that is at least 70 per cent fat. This is likely to keep better than butter.

Salt (200g). This is for flavour if needed.

Peanut butter (600g). This stores well and is a good source of energy.

Crackers/cabin bread (6 packs of 250g size).

Eggs (48). If your eggs are fresh they can be stored in a cool cupboard, turning them every couple of days will improve shelf life. If your eggs are a bit older, you may want to coat them in Vaseline. Store them in a tray covered with cling film or other plastic. Vaselined eggs can last up to 3 months – do the float test before use.

Onions (5). Store in cool dark place. Remove any plastic wrapping. Wrapping individually in paper can prolong shelf life.

Carrots (5)

Potatoes (10)