Golden anniversary easy as pie for New Plymouth piemaker Andre

Andre's Pies owner Andre Glen is celebrating 50 years in the pie making business.

After 50 years of sliding trays into the oven, you’d expect New Plymouth baker Andre Glen might just have had enough of the smell of dough and pastry in the morning.

Far from it.

The smiling pie maker racked up his golden anniversary in business on Monday and despite being 73, he has no thoughts of shutting the lid on the flour bin anytime soon.

“Retirement? What’s that word?” he asked. “No, if I’m fit I’ll keep going. I don’t want to do anything else.”

Glen opened his first bakery business in Moturoa on January 31, 1972, moved into a factory in Saltash St, where he employed 30 people in 1984, before settling at his present location on the Leach St one-way in 1996.

Glen's staff Danny Dalleston, right, Sharon Murray, and Donna Clement.

“We’re still using old-fashioned recipes,” Glen said.

“And I’ve found people are going back to the old-fashioned way of eating in some respects in that they want that taste, they want that freshness.”

Andre's pies are made using old fashioned recipes.

That means fresh pies, doughnuts and custard squares in the cabinet every Monday to Friday morning.

“You got to have a life, that’s why I don’t open on a weekend,” he insists.

The pie warmer at Andre's Pies is full every morning Monday to Friday.

While savouries make up the largest part of his daily sales, Glen said the mince and cheese, along with the steak and cheese pies were still in big demand, which was ironic when he thinks back to the first suggestion of chucking cheddar in with meat.

That was back in 1975 when he was watching an episode of popular New Zealand soap Close to Home as Ken the baker, played by the late Harry Lavington, was experimenting with pies and put cheese in a recipe.

Glen was sceptical about cheese in pies at first.

“We all laughed, knowing you don’t put cheese in pies. But what did we know?”

Fifty-one awards later, Glen might just have known a bit.