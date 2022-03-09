Hemp: The Brothers who want you to make 'marijuana's cousin' part of your diet

Steve Burnett is an established hemp grower in the Upper Moutere. He has grown hemp for a couple of decades and the seed he has produced has produced 2000 acres of hemp around the country. (Video first published in January 2020)

When we are unwell, we turn to the medicine cabinet before the pantry. This creates a problem with a very simple fix, says Brad Lake, a former rural banker from North Canterbury, who says he had a drastically different post-op experience when he changed his diet.

The 28-year-old had a “tough six weeks” on a concoction of painkillers for his first shoulder surgery.

“I hated the experience, but went back to playing footy. I ended up with the same rugby injury again, and was told I needed the same surgery.”

Aaron Franks/Supplied The Brothers Green business partners (L-R) Brad Lake; Jamie Engelbrecht; and Michael Burnett.

Determined not to repeat the recovery, Lake did some research and decided to see if clean eating would help his recovery. It did, and the experience convinced him to try a wholefood regime. But as a gym rat and sportsman, he had to start taking a lot of protein powders.

“I was looking for an alternative to whey [dairy] protein, and that’s how I met Brendon [McIntosh],” he says of his Brothers Green business partner, a community pharmacist “who had seen firsthand the effects of poor diet and nutrition on chronic disease”.

The pair produce food additives made from hemp seed, part of the cannabis plant New Zealand farmers can legally grow and harvest, including hemp protein, oil and seeds, which can be put in smoothies, on salads, and any other dish you would usually drizzle olive oil over to taste.

“What happens when we’re processing food is we’re taking all the good stuff out of it. We’re having to eat so much to get enough for our body to function properly.”

In turn, people are willing to pay a lot more for supplements because they perceive that as directly targeting what they are lacking.

“People struggle to see food as a way of improving their health,” Lake says.

Aaron Franks/Supplied Hemp food products can be put in smoothies, on salads, and basically any other kind of dish you’d usually drizzle some olive oil over to taste.

That is why their business is gearing more towards supplement production, where the money is. But Lake says the results are much better when hemp is consumed as food.

“That’s how nature intended it. It contains all those nutrients in the right ratios, and levels, which are able to be fully utilised by the body.”

How do I eat it?

You can eat hemp seeds like a walnut. Sprinkle them over or in your food. To make oil, the Brothers Green team cold-press the seed and extract the oil.

This is also the process for a supplement. It concentrates Omega 3 and Omega 6, which are powerful anti-inflammatories, in a “perfect” one-to-three ratio, as well as containing other compounds that coat the hemp seed shell.

Supplied/Supplied Lake pulls apart the hemp plant to show the seeds, the one part of the plant New Zealand farmers can legally grow and harvest.

Will eating hemp produce any marijuana-like side effects?

No, Lake says. Hemp and marijuana get lumped into the same category, but the plants are more “like cousins”.

“Hemp was the original. People cultivating it up to 10,000 years ago realised if they bred THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) into the plant in high levels, they could create marijuana.

“THC, the psychoactive element in cannabis, is present in extremely low levels in hemp. [It is] nowhere near enough to have any kind of psychoactive effect.

“This is just a plant that’s grown in Culverden and cold-pressed from a seed. It’s not a pharmaceutical.”

Aaron Franks/Supplied Hemp hearts sprinkled as a garnish on top of bliss balls.

The hemp leaf and flower contain more medical compounds than the seed, but can’t be sold.

“We take the seeds out and bail the rest up to sell as garden mulch,” Lake says.

The Brothers Green is one of only three hemp processors in New Zealand, and the only in the South Island. Lake sees a potentially huge export market, off the back of the rise of veganism and demand for plant proteins in things such as vegan patties and sausages.

“We’re not seeing the growth in dairy that we are in the green food space, so why would we not capitalise on that?”