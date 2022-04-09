Love Your Local: Morning rush starting to return to Wellington cafe

All around Aotearoa, bars, cafes and restaurants need your business, so now's the time to Love Your Local.

Word of Mouth Cafe and Catering owner Irene Liu is looking on the bright side.

The cafe is busy but not bustling at 2.30pm on Friday, and Liu says that is a big improvement on the past few months.

She was pleasantly surprised that her cafe on Molesworth Street had regular customers returning, as government departments returned to working in the office. “We have some rush times around morning tea which we haven’t seen for a long time,” she said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Irene Liu, owner of Word of Mouth Cafe and Catering on Molesworth St. Her cafe stayed open to serve police after being trapped inside the cordon around Parliament on March 2.

”It’s a nice surprise to have workers back, I hope we will get to a steady rhythm again.”

READ MORE:

* Love Your Local: New Plymouth's Elixir Cafe banking on a brighter future

* Love your Local: Pioneering Marlborough cellar door awaits return of 'grey nomads'

* Locals I Love: Waikato's best baklava, dahl and scones



Word of Mouth has been operating since 1989, and Liu took over the business in 2018.

She said the cafe is well-known for its healthy salads, which are gluten-free and dairy free. The salads change every day along with a hot dish of the day. Liu was also proud of their “delicious” slices and cakes.

Click here to discover New Zealand’s favourite locals.

The cafe has steady regulars, but the catering side of the business has taken a hit because of Covid.

Liu enjoyed running the cafe despite the challenges, and continues to smile even when talking about the hard times. “I like this place, I like the customers. It’s part of my life,” she said.

The occupation at Parliament made things especially difficult for Word of Mouth, which is located just across from the National Library.

During the protests the cafe’s income was reduced by 69 per cent compared with the same time the previous year.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Word of Mouth Cafe and Catering staff Callum Field, Irene Liu, Lillian Wang with the certificate received from police in recognition of their work on March 2.

Liu and staff were trapped behind the police cordon on Molesworth St as police moved to evict protesters from Parliament on March 2. Liu described this as “an accident”. “We had already started to make food so we just kept going,” she said.

”It was an interesting day.”

Word of Mouth spent the day giving away coffees and making the toilets available to the many police officers engaged in the operation.

“We just wanted our life back so I really appreciated what they were doing. They had hundreds of police here and they had nowhere to go. They had a queue [through the cafe] you can’t imagine,” Liu said.

The cafe’s 12-person workforce had been reduced to six after Liu was forced to let go of her part-timers and others had to isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 or becoming close contacts. She said this had left the business “struggling”.

“We’re hiring now, but it’s very hard to get staff. I posted on Seek a month ago but I only got two replies,” Liu said.

She wanted to thank the customers who had supported the business in tough times. “The people have come back to support us. The kindness, that’s a really good feeling,” she said.