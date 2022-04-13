Love Your Local: Changing perceptions of salads in Upper Moutere

Jodi McIntyre and Rob Essenburg have moved from Wellington to open North Eatery at Heaphy Winery.

When Jodi McIntyre and Rob Essenburg decided to move to Nelson and open a new restaurant during a pandemic they knew they may need to pivot quickly.

Little did they know it would be just weeks after opening the doors at North Eatery in upper Moutere, near Nelson.

The couple, along with their three-year-old daughter Koa Essenburg, shifted south from Wellington and took over the café space at Heaphy Winery in August 2021.

While opening in a pandemic added challenges, they were pragmatic about it, McIntyre said.

“It’s never going to be perfect timing with anything you do in life... We thought [it’s] now or never, so we did.”

They agreed they would be ready to “pivot”, incorporating plans for takeaways into the planning should another lockdown occur.

Then, within weeks of opening, it happened.

“That was super unfortunate – but it did give us an opportunity to unpack the house,” McIntyre said.

The move south came as Essenburg – a former head chef at Wellington’s Egmont St Eatery – was heading back to work after a year as a stay-at-home dad.

Ready to open their own business, the couple also wanted Koa to live in a smaller area, and were looking for a space that wasn’t too big, what McIntryre described as “that boutique feel”.

So, when they found the space at Heaphy they grabbed it.

ANDY MACDONALD/Nelson Mail The couple were attracted to the small size at Heaphy Winery, allowing for a more boutique feel.

They also run the cellar door and offer tasting of Heaphy and Kahurangi wines.

McIntyre, who has spent her career in hospitality and runs the front of house at North Eatery, said she did “a lot of research” to make sure Heaphy was a brand they were happy to be the ambassadors for.

“I was definitely very partial to it.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Nelson Mail Rob Essenburg uses local organic produce on the menu.

The name North Eatery came from their homes – hers in Northland and Essenburg’s in North America.

The menu focuses on sourdough pizzas, and salads, with the latter often a surprise to people, she said.

Most Kiwis thought of a salad as lettuce, tomato and cucumber, but theirs were made through a “very thoughtful process” using seasonal and local ingredients.

An example on the menu at the time of writing was a grilled green bean salad, with fennel, nectarines, hazelnuts, basil and olives.

Many diners “really struggled” with the concepts, but were usually quite wowed, McIntyre said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Nelson Mail North Eatery operates at Heaphy Winery, also operating the cellar door.

“You have to come try it – come try it, and then you’ll be fixed for the rest of your life. It’s one of those experiences you do think about after you’ve left.”

The menu was quite different to many wineries, with a meal for two usually only costing about $70.

While the restaurant was new to the area, locals were a core part of their business, with some already becoming regulars, McIntyre said.

andy macdonald/Nelson Mail Chef and owner Rob Essenburg focuses on using local ingredients, with a focus on salads and sourdough pizzas.

“It’s taken a while, we definitely see a lot of familiar faces coming back through which is awesome, because it is definitely a local market.”

The focus on organic meant Essenburg was also a regular at local produce markets, she said.

With the country in the red light setting business was still “turbulent”, and it was hard to predict which days would be busy.

ANDY MACDONALD/Nelson Mail Rob Essenburg and Jodi McIntyre were attracted to the lifestyle in the Nelson Tasman region.

“This last week has probably been the hardest. Everyone is sheltering at home, a little scared of coming out and catching Covid.”

They hoped people would come and pay a visit.

“We just had to come in and establish who the eatery was and what we offer.”