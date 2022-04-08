Love Your Local: New Plymouth's Elixir Cafe banking on a brighter future

All around Aotearoa, bars, cafes and restaurants need your business, so now's the time to Love Your Local.

After two years with her back against the wall, the owner of one of New Plymouth’s most loved cafés is banking on a brighter future.

Early in the pandemic Sue Nathan, owner of New Plymouth institution Elixir Café, thought she had made a big mistake opening a second cafe, Elixir West, just four months before the first Covid lockdown.

LISA BURD/Stuff Cafe owner Sue Nathan is focused on the future and is optimistic customers will come back once the Omicron surge is over.

But it turned out to be a blessing as Omicron hit New Plymouth with a vengeance in March, with case numbers in the hundreds each day.

“I can just swap my staff between the two, meaning no-one goes without work. And we can at least keep one cafe open if something goes wrong.”

Now Nathan is planning a facelift to bring new life both to her business and through the doors.

“It’s time for a change, we need something new on the walls,” she said.

Regulars can rest assured the café won’t completely change. The “Taranaki famous” chicken and bacon sandwich is staying right where it is. As is the much loved mince on toast.

Elixir has been a New Plymouth favourite since it first opened 16 years ago in the city’s CBD.

But since Covid arrived in 2020 it’s been a struggle with the two lockdowns and different restrictions hitting their bottom line hard.

The hardest part is now, Nathan said, with Omicron seeing so many city workers logging in from home instead of coming to the office and popping out for coffee and lunch.

LISA BURD/Stuff Covid has reduced the number of customers through the door, but Nathan is adamant business will get back to normal.

“So our normal morning rushes have taken a huge blow.”

But she is hopeful for the future and expects her regulars to return, as they have every time before.

Throughout the last two years she said her staff had been a great support system for her, as well the business.

LISA BURD/Stuff Nathan credits her staff with getting the business through the last two years.

“Some days I asked the team if they even wanted to open, but my manager, Nat, was keen to get out there and serve coffees,” she said.

“I’ve got such a strong team behind me, I couldn’t do it without them.”

Nathan only had to let go of one staff member due to Covid vaccine mandates, and it wasn’t easy.

“I hate doing it, but it’s what we have to do.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Elixir West opened just before Covid came to New Zealand, and has been a secret weapon to surviving lockdowns.

With border restrictions lifting and the Easter holidays approaching, Nathan was optimistic people would soon be back to their cafe visiting ways.

She can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.