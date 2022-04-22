Love Your Local: Cafe owner works second job as taxi driver to pay bills

Nelson Hospitality Association president Ian Williams says many businesses are on their "last legs" after two years of restricted trading. Video first published in February, 2022.

Halifax Cafe owner Hinder Singh is struggling.

His long days start in the Nelson business sometime between 9.30am and 10am where he works until about 2pm. After a short break, Singh switches gear and starts his second job as a taxi driver, working from 3pm to 11pm.

The struggle is more than just financial.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Halifax Cafe owner Hinder Singh says patronage has dropped significantly since the outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“I can't give much time to my family,” said the husband and father of two children, aged 8 and 2.

However, Singh does not feel like he can ease his foot off the double-job situation. At times lately, the income from his job as a taxi driver has been used to supplement the wages of his staff at the cafe, employees he is grateful to have.

“I’m lucky I’ve got staff,” he said.

Singh is also grateful for the customers who have continued to visit the sunny, north-facing cafe on Halifax St that he’s owned since mid-2017.

However, despite those regulars, patronage was down on pre-Covid numbers by nearly 60%, he said.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Hinder Singh has put his cafe on the market.

Situated next to the Nelson City Council building and opposite Elma Turner Library, council employees accounted for many of the customers at Halifax Cafe before the pandemic, as did workers from other businesses and offices nearby.

“We’re not depending on tourists; it’s normally locals,” Singh said. “They used to come in [for meetings], 15-16 people together.”

However, those gatherings had dropped away, particularly since the Omicron outbreak, which meant many workers from offices and businesses in the city had been either working from home or isolating at home.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff The large tables at Halifax Cafe used to be filled with workers who had gathered for meetings over coffee.

“We were fine in [alert] level 2,” Singh said referring to the former Covid-19 alert system, which gave way in December to the protection framework, also known as the traffic light system.

The number of older people visiting the easy-to-access cafe had also fallen, which Singh put down to concern about Omicron, which is more transmissible than previous variants of Covid-19.

In a double whammy, the financial hit from fewer customers came as costs were rising for some key ingredients and other expenses such as fuel.

“Prices are going up, but you can’t put up coffee to $7,” Singh said.

So, the business was absorbing many of those increased costs, but Singh was not sure how long that was sustainable.

Nor was he sure how long he could keep working two jobs and missing out on so much time with his young family.

Hoping to relieve the pressure, Singh has put the cafe on the market.