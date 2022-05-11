Love Your Local: Finding happiness as a coffee cart barista in Hāwea Flat

Leanne Harling left to her 9-5 job to open Camphill coffee one year ago and says it's the happiest she’s been.

For the almost 30 years that Leanne Harling has lived at Hāwea Flat, she has been a 10km drive from a barista-made coffee.

That was until she ditched her 9-5 job, and regular income, to live out her coffee cart dream.

Harling's years of working next door at Hāwea Flat Primary School came to an end in March 2021, when she decided it was time to follow her heart to learn a new trade, making coffee.

“It has taken me a long time to get here. I worked hard, long hours and got good money, but there is an end to that.”

It was a risk to walk away from a solid income and train as a barista, but she says it is the happiest she has been, serving locals coffee they would otherwise have to leave town to get.

“I worked at Hāwea Flat Primary School for 23 years, and I couldn't get a coffee. At morning tea it was all the way to Hāwea or Wānaka, and I thought, ‘no, we need something here’.”

Harling owns the old general store next to the school, and she says she felt a calling to serve the community.

The coffee cart isn’t making a killing.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Camphill coffee opened in March 2021, and has provided locals with a place for good coffee.

“It has its moments. It’s not always busy. Last year was my first winter, and it was quiet and cold, but I don't advertise and put myself out there either.

“I was still building a customer base at that point, and it has been a whole year, so it will be interesting to see how winter goes.

Her prices are like stepping back in time: $2.50 for a genuine Southland cheese roll; $2 for a cookie; $4 for a giant cheese scone. The coffee is the cheapest in the area, at $4.50 for a latte and $3.50 for a long black. And it is good coffee.

“I just need to make sure I am not losing [money]. I hate those overpriced places, I don't need to do that, it's not about the money, it is more about the social side.

“It probably doesn't pay me a wage as such, but I don't go to the hairdressers, I don't buy makeup, and I don't need new clothes, I am pretty low maintenance.”

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Dog friendly and outdoor seating in paradise, what more could you want in Hawea Flat?

The relaxed Southlander, from Tuatapere, says the weather and the people brought her to Otago in 1993, and she could think of nowhere better to live than the rural small community of Hāwea Flat.

“The community is fabulous, the remoteness of it all and being away from the hustle and bustle. The weather in Otago is better than Southland, and that was big for me. Even the winter is nice here.”

Harling knows all her customers by name, and says that is the part of the job that she loves - communication and catching up for a chat.

Customers aren’t just locals. A lot come from Wānaka and Hāwea on their ebikes and bikes, as there are popular trails just nearby.

“And then there are the farmers with the tractors, their balers, they can pull up with their trucks.”

The area is bustling with a school, kindergarten and a playgroup, all within a kilometre of the cafe.

Covid-19 lockdowns and rules haven't affected the business too much, given the South Island was Covid-free for much of last year. However, she has noticed a lull in customers since the Omicron outbreak.

“The mask-wearing, one at a time, the distance, I didn’t like it too much. But it didn’t seem to last long, and people are starting to relax.”

Her seating plan is all outdoors or takeaway. She says that has saved her in many respects.

But it won’t be just coffee and bites that she will be serving this year.

Harling plans to have fish and chip Fridays through the winter, so locals won’t have to go so far for them.

She says with her mortgage paid, it allows her to take a risk, and she has advice to others on the fence about following their heart, in whatever they choose.

“Live the first season not expecting to make money, and then you will find something you’re doing well that does. Money doesn’t make you happy, it helps to do things, but it can be a bigger stress than anything.”