Love Your Local: How a Facebook community the size of a large town is helping save hospitality

When Anna King Shahab and co-director Antony Suvalko noticed a gap in coverage of Auckland’s hospitality scene in 2018, they formed the Lazy Susan facebook group as a way to simply provide that publicity.

Now the group of more than 25,000 members – that’s almost the population of Blenheim – has expanded into supporting local eateries around the country.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Lazy Susan co-director Anna King Shahab has taken the Auckland concept nationwide with Lazy Susan Travels.

“[We were] wanting to encourage a great hospitality scene,” King Shahab says, adding she wanted to highlight places they noticed were doing great work.

“We wanted to see more of that.”

Originally started as an Auckland-based page, Lazy Susan expanded in 2021 with a new group, Lazy Susan Travels. It was designed to give space to great food spots around New Zealand and, as borders started opening, internationally.

King Shahab says the concept has been successful in giving people a place to pay homage to their local towns, and the food they eat there, and for people planning domestic trips – including King Shahab herself - to find places to eat.

From fine-dining to roadside paua fritters, the group is filled with shout-outs or recommendation requests for local hotspots like Wellington’s Egmont St Eatery and Hamilton’s Mr Pickles.

“There are definitely places like Gatherings in Christchurch that gets so much love,” she says adding she hasn’t visited herself, but it is definitely on her list.

“Anytime anyone mentions Christchurch, Gatherings is mentioned.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Anna King Shahab says the Lazy Susan Facebook group was designed to give positive feedback and show support to local eateries.

And with more than 30,000 members on the original group, and more than 3,000 Lazy Susan Travels members, there is no shortage of ideas for local places to eat.

“I feel like it’s really useful when these names keep coming up, because you know it’s got to be good.”

When the pandemic hit in 2020, King Shahab noticed the group members shared a similar panic to what the rest of the country was feeling, particularly in terms of the survival of local hospitality venues.

It is why King Shahab made a conscious effort to ensure the group focused on positive reviews and support for local businesses, rather than complaints or arguments.

“[It] worked towards really concreting the idea the group was going to be focused on positives rather than negative experiences. We were able to say, ‘look, hospitality needs the positive feedback right now, if you didn’t like your coffee… there are other places to have a moan.’”

Since then, the need to give support to local venues has become even more important, she says, and the group is thriving doing just that. King Shahab says she often notices people “shouting out” their favourite local eateries that do not have a lot of customers, or even owners themselves promoting their own venues. It is, she says, a community of people who want to see their local eateries not just survive, but thrive.

“I think it’s definitely that question of what we want our neighbourhood to look like in another six months, or a year or five years,” she says.

“We’ve got to look after what we’ve got... to make sure they stick around.”