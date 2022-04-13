Christchurch treat-makers lead the way for a vegan-friendly Easter

Sweet Soul Patisserie has added some special vegan treats to its Easter offerings this year.

When many of us think of Easter, we think chocolate, eggs, bunnies, butter and hot cross buns.

But with more people looking for plant-based alternatives to the traditional dairy-heavy treats, two Christchurch foodies share how easy it is to have a vegan Easter.

Raised Catholic in the Philippines, Arnel Vicencio had never really viewed Easter as a time for celebration, a holiday, or overindulging in chocolaty goodness.

It wasn’t until he moved to America for chef training at 23 that he was introduced to another view of Easter.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Arnel Vicencio from Mind your Temper with some Easter chocolate.

“Of course in Western culture Easter is about Easter eggs, hunting bunnies, chocolates, and it is one of the biggest holidays of the year.

“I like that it is a celebration in a way, but it is about the kids, so I sort of embrace it too.

Vicencio, who has been in Christchurch for about 10 years, is a chocolatier at Mind Your Temper, which recently opened a store in Bishopdale and has quickly become one of the city’s top vegan chocolate providers.

“We started out with having a few non-dairy and a few dairy treats and as it has turned out we have gone dairy-free with our chocolate goods.

“It just so happened that with the business that is has become something of a vegan institute. Now we embrace it, and we are so welcome with the vegan community.”

On the Easter list this year is tiny bonbons decorated to become Easter bunnies, Easter eggs and mini hot cross buns. He said the bonbons had been particularly popular leading in to the long weekend.

“I had never had a hot cross bun until I came here to New Zealand. It’s really big here.”

Also in Christchurch, cookbook author and vegan restaurant owner Flip Grater said being vegan was not a hindrance for Easter cooking.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Mind Your Temper has become a popular vegan chocolatier in Christchurch, starting out as a stallholder at local markets and recently opening a store in Bishopdale.

There were many great recipes for warm autumn-time meals, using seasonal nuts and vegetables to create dishes that could be enjoyed around the dinner table with family, she said.

“It is hard to say what New Zealand's traditions are around food at Easter, if it isn’t chocolate. Because overseas Easter is coming into spring, while here it is autumn, we don’t follow international trends on it.”

Grater said she would use mushrooms for her Easter dishes, or some of the “beautiful” courgettes or chestnuts that could be found around Christchurch at this time of year.

“The whole point is celebrating new life, so use whatever is growing now to put on your dinner table this Easter.”

Dave Richards/Supplied Grater Goods’ beet wellington is made of plant protein, vegan pastry and spices.

Grater has a top secret recipe for a vegan beet wellington, which has a plant-based protein mixed with beetroot and spices covered in vegan pastry. It’s sold at her restaurant and deli, Grater Goods, and at selected supermarkets around the city.

Grater Goods also sells plenty of vegan chocolate eggs and bunnies in its grocery section.

“There is so much in the market now. I have always been a believer that dark chocolate is real chocolate. We have vegan caramel and vegan marshmallow as well. White chocolate too.

“Anything you make with eggs you can find a plant-based alternative.”

Vegan and dairy-free Easter eggs can also be found in Christchurch at popular vegan cafe Portershed in Addington and new vegan and eco-friendly grocer Eco Bay in Ferrymead.

RECIPE: ARNEL VICENCIO’S HOT CROSS BONBON RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

60g 70% dark chocolate

60g 55% dark chocolate

95g almond milk (barista)

5g vegan butter

15g glucose

1.5g ground cinnamon

0.5g ground nutmeg

METHOD

1. Finely chop chocolates in a bowl.

2. In a pot, combine glucose, vegan butter, almond milk, cinnamon and nutmeg, and warm to 85 degrees Celsius.

3. Add 2/3 of the warm liquid to the chopped chocolates and stir with a spatula.

4. When the chocolate is completely melted and combined, add the last of the warm liquid.

5. To make a better emulsion, use a hand blender and mix very well. This step is optional.

6. Transfer into a pipping bag and cool to 29C before filling moulds.

7. Fill moulds half way, put some chopped candied oranges (see recipe below), and fill the rest.

8. Let set and cap with tempered chocolate.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Mind Your Temper has created a selection of Easter-themed bonbons.

RECIPE: ARNEL VICENCIO’S CANDIED ORANGE RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

200g orange peels

300g sugar

200g water

METHOD

1. In a pot, cover the peel with enough cold water and bring to a boil, then take out the peel (don’t boil too long). Do this twice to take the bitterness out of the peel.

2. Combine sugar, water and the peel and bring to a simmer. Make sure you don't bring the liquid to a boil and cook until the peels are transparent, about 30 to 40 minutes. You need to simmer it long and slow to ensure there aren’t any bitter notes on the peels.

3. Once they’re finished cooking, cool on a wire rack.

4. After cooling, sprinkle with sugar to prolong the shelf life and dip in chocolate, or store in an airtight container.