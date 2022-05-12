Love Your Local: Southland pastor opens café for connection

All around Aotearoa, bars, cafes and restaurants need your business, so now's the time to Love Your Local.

Anita and Abe de Wolde always envisioned a venue where the small community of Otautau could go to connect – but never anticipated it would happen in the middle of a pandemic.

The couple, who are also pastors and farmers in the area, have been building Connect Café Otautau for the past five and a half years.

“The whole project took longer than we thought, we hit a lot of red tape ... [but] it was good to start when we did, I don’t think we’d be able to start building now if we wanted to,” she said, referencing the current nationwide shortage of building materials.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Anita de Wolde outside Connect Cafe, which opened in November after five and a half years of planning.

The building red-tape was the first of many challenges the de Wolde’s would face, as Connect Café would be open just nine days before the traffic light system was introduced in December 2021.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Pelorus Bridge Café location of interest in Marlborough

* Covid-19: How bars and restaurants will work under the traffic light system

* Michael van de Elzen on working from his own home



“We had only just opened up, it was a lot to deal with ... [but] we didn't get any abuse for it [vaccine pass requirements] ... we heard of a lot of venues in bigger places getting abuse, but we didn’t get any in Otautau,” de Wolde said.

Located on the site of the former Otautau Town Hall, the venue boasts a boutique café serving up local specialities, as well as a conference room, theatre space, children's room and a counselling space.

“We want to connect people. We want the seniors to come here for a cup of tea and a scone, we want a tractor driver to stop for a coffee and a sandwich, and we want businesses to come and have meetings here ... it’s a bit of a dream come true.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff De Wolde hopes the venue will become a hub for the community, and has already hosted several conferences in the new space.

Although the venue was created with Otautau residents in mind, de Wolde believed her chef Hilda Te Amo-Tippett’s focus on localised produce had attracted many tourists travelling through Southland to the venue.

She had been experimenting with different pies and fillings, and already local businesses were choosing to host meetings at the venue.

The café had been quieter in recent weeks, de Wolde said, but because the business had only been open for a few months it was difficult to ascertain how much of this was due to Omicron.

“Some elderly in our congregation are just a bit nervous, if I think of myself, I've just got a grandson who’s two days old, so you look at everything a little different,” she said.

“In this wave we are adjusting our hours a little bit ... we’ve just shortened them a little bit.”

Despite this, de Wolde was overwhelmingly confident that patrons would eventually return to the venue when it was safe to do so.

“This is a new business. This is a dream come true. We’re really excited about this. So we're just going to ride this wave ... The locals love it, they're just really really positive.”