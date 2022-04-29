Locals I Love: Lower Hutt is a street food paradise

* Kylie Klein Nixon is a Stuff reporter and columnist

OPINION: It hasn't always the case, but these days, I'm a vocal defender of my hometown, Lower Hutt.

Often derided as a suburb of the capital with ideas above its station, the Hutt was actually a pretty great place to grow up, an even better place to escape from in my 20s and a dream to come home to when I got my head out of my behind in my 30s.

Mostly because it had grown into itself in that decade, stopped worrying what its bigger, more famous neighbour across the harbour was doing and did its own thing.

The Hutt's eats flourished in that time too. We might not go in for fine dining much, but if there's one thing we know it’s takeaways and street food.

Kylie Klein-Nixon/Stuff Hutt Ribs’ sweet, tender chicken wings will ruin you for all other chicken wings.

I'd even rate Lower Hutt’s unpretentious, diverse and pretty bloody tasty street food among some of the best in the country. People love it so much they even document it on Instagram.

The Hutt's true street food hub is the Riverbank Market every Saturday, were the region's food trucks gather to feed the multitudes hitting the vege stalls.

Riverbank Market/Supplied Lines forming at Riverbank Market’s Roti Haven on the weekend. Lower Hutters love a filled roti.

My all-time fave is the Roti Haven truck, where soft, flaky roti squares are filled with tender goujons of spicy, poached chicken, so melty it’ll make you weak at the knees.

There’s also a Māori bread and panikeke cart there most weekends too, but get in quick, because the panikeke don’t hang around long.

In the burbs, Roy's Dumpling cart rolls into Wainuiomata on a Thursday night and Hutt central’s Ludlam Park on a Friday night. If the weather's good, you can grab an eight pack of vege dumplings, sit under the giant pohutakawa trees and watch the boy racers hoon round the Cres on their way to Hutt Park.

While kai hangi isn't technically street food, it still counts if you collect it on the street, right? You can order one of CJ's Hangi meals to collect at four spots in the Hutt Valley, and in Wellington, Johnsonville and Porirua, too, depending on the day of the week.

CJ's Hangi/Screen grab Locals I Love lower hutt Kylie Klein Nixon

Options include chicken, pork, lamb, and vegetarian in various combinations, with pumpkin, cabbage, potatoes and kūmara and stuffing, all for $15-20 depending on your order.

I collect mine at Petone foreshore, which is coincidentally the best place in the world to tuck into CJ's hot, smokey, traditional tucker, and watch the sky turn golden and pink as the sun goes down beyond the capital’s hills.

Not all street food comes from a cart or a truck, of course. Hutt Ribs, a criminally underrated hole-in-the-wall grill on High St does peri peri wings ($14) so sweet and spicy, you’ll wonder why you’d ever eat any other wings ever again.

But the dish that keeps me coming back to Hutt Ribs for more is the lemon and herb fried chicken loaded fries ($16), because, of course it does. What is not to drool over in that description? Drenched in cheese sauce and liberally laced with their sweet, tangy lemon and herb dressing this is a dish to make poutine blush.

Supplied Poutine from Petone’s Dirty Burger – eat your heart out Montreal.

(But if you’re looking for a more traditional poutine, we’ve got that too: Dirty Burger, Petone, $8.50.)

One of my all-time fav’ LHC street food-style spots is Kelson Four Square.

I know, it's a local supermarket, but they do fresh hot food, and that includes a tandoori chicken and chips box for $10 that is more than worth a drive up the hill to get.

They also sometimes do home cooked potato curry, but you'll need to order that ahead as it's so popular it usually sells out before you can get across the Hutt Rd to get it.

KELSON 4 Square/FACEBOOK Tandoori bites from the Kelson 4 Square, spicy, tangy, nibbles of perfection.

Finish off with a visit to Nony’s late night gelato cart on High St and you’re living it large, Lower Hutt style.