The under 25s powering our cafes and restaurants

Jack Mitchell recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in theatre and is a stand-up comedian. He’s also the jolly bartender at Wellington’s Monsoon Poon.

Young people are the lifeblood of New Zealand’s hospitality industry.

Barista, bartending, wait- and kitchen staff positions are widely perceived to be starter jobs, which high school and university students can use to cut their teeth in the workforce, or to pay the rent while studying for a “proper” job.

This student army works in fast-paced, challenging environments for mostly minimum wage, $21.50 an hour, or just above.

But without them we would be hard-pressed to get a pint poured, or a plate cleared at our favourite locals.

Hospitality has had a hard few years, but its teenage workers aren’t scared: “Everyone eats,” they say.

Jack Mitchell, 22, and Rhian​ Vincent, 20, have been at bustling Wellington city restaurant Monsoon Poon since they were teens. And say they are having too much fun to leave anytime soon, despite their recent graduations.

Each started as a “glassy”, clearing and cleaning empty glasses, with no experience. Now, Mitchell is a bartender, ever-expanding his cocktail repertoire while doing stand-up comedy, and Vincent, a waitress, is “taking a breather” from further ecological science studies.

According to the Restaurant Association of New Zealand (Ranz), just over 20% of workers in the hospitality industry are 15-19 years old, which is about 27,000 employees.

“Traditionally, they are the kind of roles that you pick up as a teenager. This is how it’s been for a very long time,” says Heather Lowery-Kappes​, president of the Career Development Association of NZ.

“Hospitality is a natural place for tertiary and university students because the roles pay minimum wage or just above – that’s the nature of it.

“Unfortunately in New Zealand, hospitality isn’t always seen as a career path. A lot of young people don’t have the ambition to make it one, but they find that pathway through working.”

Most of these people are in their mid- to late-20s, according to Census data. More than 40% of cafe, restaurant and bar workers are under 25, and 55% of the sector is under 30. That is more than double the number of under-30s in the overall workforce (25.9%).

Mitchell scored his first glassy job in Wellington when he was “freshly 18”, spending a summer between nightclubs Sassy’s and Mishmosh.

Rhian Vincent waitressing on a busy dinner shift at Monsoon Poon.

“It was my availability and willingness to work the weekends that got me in the door,” he says.

“I got a little bored collecting glasses, polishing them again, literally rinse and repeat,” he says. “So I worked my way into bartending.”

The peak hours between 6pm and 8pm suit Mitchell’s “night owl” nature. “I love the chaos of hospitality. I thrive under all that pressure. It’s such a unique experience.”

The flexibility of hours is also a big drawcard for students, who need to be able to shuffle shifts around classes and exam periods.

“As flexible as I was with them, they were with me,” Mitchell says.

Jack Mitchell started out as a "glassy".

“The customers are the fun part about the whole experience. You can cultivate your own style of serving people and really have fun with it.” Most of Mitchell’s best friends are also his co-workers, who are around his age, if not younger.

The bonding experience that happens in an entry-level job is unparalleled.

“You go through a massive rush in the middle of a shift. And everybody’s like ‘oh my goodness, did we just do that?’ There’s a togetherness.”

“Also, everybody who does well at hospo tends to be fun and charismatic. They’re people people. So when you put a whole bunch of us together on a team, it works.”

Marisa Bidois, chief executive of the Ranz, says hospitality workplaces were fun and social places, where people often make bonds and friendships that last for life.

Just over 20% of workers in New Zealand's hospitality industry are 15-19-years-old, which is approximately 27,000 employees.

“So there is an appeal to those joining the workforce for the first time,” she says. “It also often includes perks such as staff meals, staff discounts, meeting famous people and earning tips.”

Mitchell now works about 30 hours a week, which he says is enough to live on, in conjunction with the free staff meals served on shift. Vincent calls him “the funniest man alive”. She started part-time at Monsoon Poon in her second year of study.

“Having no experience, I started at the bottom of the food chain. Six months later, I became a waitress. I think that’s easier for the employer. They can gauge where your skills lie, and whether you should be back- or front-of-house.”

She plans to stick at hospitality until she finds a job that aligns with her degree, “which hasn’t come up yet”.

“I fully planned to have a break from studying and 9-5 work,” Vincent says. “But I love the Poon. I have the days free to do my passion projects. I actually just finished swimming lessons.

Vincent plans to stick at hospitality until she finds a job that aligns with her degree 'which hasn't come up yet'.

Mitchell chimes in: “I’ve already finished my degree, and I’m still going [in this job]. It’s so stimulating, I’m never bored on shift, and I’ve still got a lot to learn.”

The industry teaches valuable soft skills, Bidois says, such as communication, customer service, emotional intelligence, problem-solving and teamwork.

“The owner, Mike [Egan], even said to me when I started, that I was so incredibly shy,” Vincent says.

“Through working in hospo, I can strike up a conversation with literally anyone, which is so incredibly handy. You’re thrown curveball after curveball. I was quite a planner and stress head. I used to be so frantic and couldn’t deal with changes.

“But you’re put in a position where you learn to deal with it.”

The work is “essential” for confidence and skill building, Lowery-Kappes says. “You learn how to deal with people [who] are sometimes unreasonable, impolite, and to communicate clearly and work under competing pressures.”

Mike Egan, owner of Monsoon Poon, Boulcott Street Bistro, and Burger Liquor.

“It translates, basically, into any other job you’re ever going to have.”

Throughout university, Vincent worked 15 hours over three- or four shifts a week. She is now doing up to 35 hours, and is training 18- and 19-year-old staff.

“I don’t think [customers] realise quite how young we are,” she says.

“I always notice which ones have worked in hospitality before, because they’re so polite, patient, and they stack their plates.”

Seth Joblin, 19, is the youngest chef in the kitchen at the Twenty Seven Steps restaurant in Christchurch. He started out as a kitchen hand in November 2020, after leaving a boat-painting job because he “didn’t know what else to do, and thought it’d be quite fun”.

That led him to a cheffing apprenticeship, “because I really did not like washing dishes. I thought cooking would give me a break.”

And now? “I’m not a forward-thinker. I don’t like to plan a lot. Right now, I’m focusing on what I want to do, and I want to do this.”

Before Covid, the restaurant would see 180 people through its doors for dinner. The crowds are slowly returning, after almost two years of reduced hours. That means Joblin is working 13-hour shifts.

“At first, I was quite shy. I don’t talk a lot. My social skills, and my knife skills, have improved a lot,” he says.

Before Covid, Twenty Seven Steps would see 180 people through its doors for dinner. The crowds are slowly returning, after almost two years of reduced hours. That means chef Seth Joblin is working 13-hour shifts.

His favourite meal on the menu is a pork belly wrapped in sausage mix. Some kitchen hands who help him prep it are as young as 16.

“I don’t think the customers are aware of how young we are. At McDonald’s, it’s expected. But in a nice restaurant, probably not.”

“Hospitality is a very intriguing, warm environment. You have to be flexible with your time. You have to put your head down. It pulls you in.”