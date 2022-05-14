The boat food truck that's making waves at Auckland's street markets

A queue stretches for 40 metres at Captain Kai Moana at the Manurewa markets (photo from April 2022)

A new seafood truck is making waves at street markets in Auckland and Hamilton, with thousands of people lining up from as early as 5am just to catch a bite.

Captain Kai Moana is not your typical food truck – it’s a boat on wheels and serves classic Kiwi seafood dishes at affordable prices.

The concept was the brain child of singer Karim White, who’s got the full backing of his family to help run it.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Captain Kai Moana is a boat, operating as a food truck at street markets in Auckland and Hamilton.

It’s been in operation for nine months and has already drawn a huge following.

At the Manurewa Market on Sundays, the boat food truck starts serving from 7am – but there is often a queue of people forming from as early as 5am.

David White stuff.co.nz The plan to create Maori and Pasifika businesses in South and West Auckland.

It’s been like this since it opened and the queues grow every week.

The truck serves mussel and whitebait fritters, chowder, grilled flounder, scallops, fry bread and crayfish – or jazzed up with its signature dish, the cream pāua.

“I used to hit the night markets and every time I tried the seafood, I was so let down. It was either dry or under-seasoned,” the 30-year-old said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Karim White at the helm of Captain Kai Moana says he wanted to bring affordable and delicious kaimoana to people.

“I grew up in a small town right at the edge of the Manukau Harbour and all we did was fish and dive, so growing up it was second to none, cooking seafood.

“I knew I could cook seafood, and do better.”

Before the boat truck idea, White was selling mussel fritters from the back of a van in 2019.

He had to put that on hold after the barbecue caught fire while he was serving at the Pukekohe market one night.

“Then the pandemic hit. I had a boat sitting on my drive, so I decided I’d do something with it and put a kitchen in.”

He worked on it during lockdown with his dad, Tim White.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The boat food truck is a regular at the Manurewa Sunday market.

They launched at a rugby club at the end of 2020, and this year, he’s expecting to open the first Captain Kai Moana food shop in Drury.

The bigger plan was to have shops all over New Zealand, White said.

“It’s a unique situation because all my family pitched in to help, but we don’t take any wages from it.

Supplied People have been known to line up for hours to get kaimoana from the boat food truck.

“Everyone has their own day jobs, and we come together on our spare time to prepare, cook and serve on the boat truck.

“And that’s been a key way to our rapid growth, because we’ve used the revenue to grow, and now we’re at a good place where we can put money back into ourselves.”

White said the idea was to sell affordable Kiwi kaimoana in one place. He believed his family’s crayfish was probably the cheapest in New Zealand.

“The major populations of south Auckland [are] Māori and Pasifika, and kaimoana is our food.

“We already love it, I just needed to put it all in one place, with the best recipes and at an affordable price.

“You can never quite envision what it would look like when you start, but I knew in my spirit that this was something special.”