Bad news if you like butter: High prices unlikely to melt

Do your eyes bulge out of their sockets every time you go to the supermarket to get butter for your morning slice of toast? Do you reel with sticker shock whenever you need to do baking?

You’re not alone.

Prices for almost every commodity – from petrol to cheese – are rising as the cost of living soars. Annual inflation reached a 30-year-high of 6.9% in the year to March, according to Stats NZ.

Now it feels like spreadable gold costs almost as much as actual gold. The problem is, we use much more of the former than the latter.

Butter on a shelf in Porirua New World on Tuesday morning, at a "saver" price of $7.49

Wellington reporters set out on Tuesday to conduct a completely unscientific survey of butter prices across the region, sending our intrepid reporters to supermarkets or stores across the rohe.

The highest price they encountered was $7.99 for a 500gm block of Mainland (“every day value”) or Rolling Meadow at the New Worlds in Island Bay and Khandallah.

More than three-quarters of 500gm blocks we found – from 30 examples across Countdown, New World, Pak‘nSave supermarkets, and some dairies – were priced at more than $7, often while on “special”.

The lowest price we found was at Pak‘nSave in Petone, where the blocks of yellow fat were a mere $5.99, limited to two per customer.

At Countdown on Lambton Quay, their own-brand butter was on special at the “great price” of $5.80 – but the shelf was completely bare. That meant the only option for inner-city dwellers was Anchor butter which was on special at $7.50 – down from the usual $8.50.

Supplied/Stuff The Warehouse's offer of Taratura butter at $4 per 500 gram block has been met with complaints when customers travel to stores to find no stock.

Similarly, you’d be a lucky customer to snare The Warehouse’s offer of Tararua butter at $4 a block – disgruntled customers have been complaining of small, empty fridges despite the site indicating stock in store. The Warehouse did not respond to a request for comment.

One Wellingtonian, Yolanda Boote, said she stocked up when she spied the special price in her local Warehouse. “When was the last time butter was $4 for 500g? I bought six, the maximum permitted number, so I have plenty of butter,” Boote said.

Anna Fifield/Stuff At the Island Bay New World supermarket on Tuesday, May 10, a 500g block of house brand Pams was selling for $6.99, while its Anchor equivalent was retailing for $7.49.

According to Stats NZ, the average price for the cheapest 500gm block hasn’t been that low since November 2016.

Cheryl O’Connor, who shops in Paraparaumu for her groceries, said she would be using less butter and baking less due to the high prices.

“It does seem ridiculous that as a dairy producing country we pay more for our milk, cheese, cream, butter etc than other countries,” she said. “We are getting ripped off as consumers but haven’t got any alternative as the duopoly of supermarkets make sure they’re in control.”

Sorin Gheorghita The price of butter is making Kiwis think twice about bringing out their baking tins.

But there is perhaps a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

International dairy prices have been sliding in recent weeks as the Omicron variant has spread in China, curtailing consumer demand, said Westpac senior agri economist Nathan Penny.

This week the Global Dairy Trade index saw a reduction of 12.5% in butter prices from its previous fortnightly auction event.

So will this global trend be reflected on our supermarket shelves?

Probably not, said Penny, noting that the recent declines were from record high prices.

Supplied/Stuff At Countdown Lower Hutt, butter was on special at $7.50.

More likely, global dairy prices will trend up again when China overcomes the current Omicron outbreak, Penny said.

“If China gets through its Covid woes then that demand will return overseas. To be honest we’re expecting food prices to gain some strength,” he said

So expect to spread that butter on your toast a little thinner for some time yet.