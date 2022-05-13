Meet New Zealand’s Boysenberry Ripple expert

In an exciting collab between two of New Zealand's favourite brands, Cadbury has created a limited-edition chocolate bar showcasing a much-loved Tip Top ice cream flavour.

The Cadbury Dairy Milk Tip Top Boysenberry Ripple block has been given an enthusiastic thumbs up by the country's most passionate Boysenberry Ripple ice cream fan, Auroara Dale.

Dale was the lucky winner of a nationwide search to find the ultimate Boysenberry Ripple Expert to taste-test the new chocolate flavour on behalf of Kiwi ice cream lovers.

The iconic Tip Top ice cream flavour Boysenberry Ripple is the scoop of choice for many New Zealanders, connoisseurs from across the country vied for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

As a testament to her devotion to Boysenberry Ripple ice cream, Dale said if ever the flavour wasn't available, then she'd forego ice cream altogether. She even bought a fridge specifically for her boysenberry ice cream before she even had any power in her rental.

The block is a blend of smooth Cadbury Dairy Milk milk chocolate and Cadbury Dream white chocolate on the outside, with a delicious boysenberry jelly and vanilla crème filling that captures the essence of Tip Top's popular Boysenberry Ripple Ice Cream.

"We're really excited to be working with Cadbury to bring Tip Top fans this much-loved flavour in an exciting and innovative new way," says Mel McKenzie of Tip Top. "We want to get the ultimate seal of approval from New Zealand's Boysenberry Ripple Expert."

Dale comes from a family of Boysenberry Ripple devotees, so the 20-year-old, who works in emergency communications, was a natural for the coveted role.

"I love it so much," she says. "It was always my parents' favourite so when we had ice cream in the house it was always Boysenberry Ripple, and when we went to the beach we would go from one scoop shop to another until we found one that had Boysenberry Ripple.

"Even now it's the only flavour I buy. I have a large family and to this day Boysenberry Ripple ice cream is a staple at our gatherings – everyone knows I'll bring a tub, or actually a few tubs!"

Dale was at work when she saw the call for New Zealand's biggest Boysenberry Ripple fan come up on Stuff. "I was talking to my co-workers about how much my family loved Boysenberry Ripple, and they encouraged me to enter. I imagine there would've been a lot of applications, so I was pretty stoked to be picked. When they rang to tell me, I was laughing and screaming so much I had to mute the phone."

As well as being partial to ice cream, she's also a huge chocolate fan, so she was excited to be the first in the country to try the combo of milk and white chocolate with a boysenberry jelly and vanilla crème filling. "For me it's like the best of both worlds," she says.

SUPPLIED Auroara Dale says she used to put chocolate sauce on her Boysenberry Ripple ice cream when she was a kid so this new collab reminds her of childhood.

And the verdict?

"It's honestly really good!" she says. "Boysenberry Ripple is the perfect flavour of ice cream to do a chocolate collab with. It's refreshing, not super rich and overpowering, so when you eat the chocolate you get a decent portion of boysenberry jelly in the middle, which gives you a tartness that balances the sweetness of the chocolate. You get the vanilla cream and the white chocolate as well, so it really does taste like genuine Boysenberry Ripple ice cream – pretty much as close as you would get if you were just adding chocolate to the ice cream.

"In fact, I used to put chocolate sauce on my Boysenberry Ripple ice cream when I was a kid, so it reminded me of ice cream after dinner at home."

She's enjoyed her time in the spotlight as New Zealand's official Boysenberry Ripple ambassador, and while she's basking in the glory she'll share the chocolate bars she won as a prize with her berry-loving family.

Dale says it's so cool to see two icons becoming one. "I'm so stoked I got to be part of it."

The special-edition 180g Cadbury Dairy Milk Tip Top Boysenberry Ripple block (RRP $3.80) is available for a limited time only. Head to your local supermarket, dairy or petrol station to try it for yourself!