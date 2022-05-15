The secret to making vegan chocolate is only using two ingredients

It takes just two ingredients to make the finest chocolate in the country. And yes, it’s vegan.

On a rural property in Mahurangi, north of Auckland, David and Janelle Herrick make some of the best vegan chocolate in the country.

The Foundry chocolate makers said they got into the bean-to-bar business five years ago because “they just really love food”. David, who has a background in marketing, had his interest piqued by an article about a Londoner crafting chocolate on a micro scale. And then taught himself.

”If you think about how different grapes are from around the world, and how the wines all taste different to one another – it’s actually the same with chocolate.”

Foundry chocolate co-owner David Herrick.

The Herricks source cacao from seven different single origins, in Tanzania, Peru, Vanuatu, Uganda, India and Papua New Guinea. Their Kilombero Valley Tanzania bar was the Supreme winner at the inaugural Vegan Chocolate Awards, held by the Vegan Society Aotearoa in April, and also the bean-to-bar category winner.

“The way we roast the beans, each origin with only two ingredients tastes utterly, completely different,” David said.

Because the bars are only made from cacao beans and organic cane sugar, they’re naturally vegan.

There are different grades of cacao, they explain. Most supermarket chocolates use inexpensive cacao beans, and then have to amp up the flavour with milk powder, butter, vanilla and so on “to make it more palatable”, as well as consistent, no matter what bean harvest a big brand is dealing with.

Single origin craft chocolate smores.

“When you’re dealing with the absolute best cacao in the world, you can make chocolate like this that tastes incredible, and feels incredible as-is,” said David.

Janelle added: “Think of it like a wine flight. Every harvest is slightly different.”

David spent four months profiling the flavours in their 2020 Tanzania beans, which have “refreshing and fruity tasting notes” of stonefruit, Christmas cake, and even cherries.

And not all vegan chocolate has to be dark, as we know it. Dark supermarket chocolate has a bitter quality, but dark Ugandan two-ingredient chocolate tastes like berries and cream and marshmallow, according to the Herricks.

Foundry chocolate's supreme winning chocolate bar – the Kilombero Valley Tanzania.

“And you’d swear it’s milk [chocolate], but it’s actually not,” said David.

“All our lives, we’ve been told that chocolate is a flavour,” Janelle said. “Chocolate milkshake, chocolate cake, chocolate biscuits. But chocolate actually has flavour – different flavours.”

Most of Foundry’s customers are foodies, rather than vegans, they said. But the audience is growing.

“When a child with dietary needs asks us, ‘what can I eat?’, and we get to say ‘everything’, that’s the coolest part,” said Janelle.

The Foundry’s single origin range is 70% cacao, so you can taste all those individualities. But they also make “seriously dark” 90 and 100% for the committed dark chocolate fans.

A tight-knit community of about 10 chocolate-enthusiasts make all the bean-to-bar treats in New Zealand, including the Herricks’ friend Gabe Davidson, of Wellington Chocolate Factory (WCF).

WCF has been making its internationally acclaimed dark chocolate Peru Bar, “since [its] very beginning” in 2013. It picked up a seventh accolade in the Vegan Society’s awards, for the best dark chocolate.

“I feel a really strong connection with Peru,” said Davidson, who visits his farmers regularly, but the week we spoke had flown up to Auckland to proffer speciality hot chocolates at a Karen Walker pop up.

Typically, the Peru bar’s flavour profile includes stone fruit, apricot, raisin, and honey. But depending on the seasonal variants of a harvest, one characteristic may be more exaggerated than the rest.

And despite it having been on shelves for more than a decade, “we’re kind of nerds, so we’re always tweaking the recipe,” Davidson said.

The Wellington Chocolate Factory adds another award to the cabinet for its internationally acclaimed Peru Bar, taking out the Dark Chocolate Category in the first-ever Vegan Society of Aotearoa New Zealand chocolate awards.

The bar’s quality comes down to knowing the bean well. “We play with how we roast, how long we roast, at what temperature, and how long we refine the nibs for in the grinder,” Davidson said.

He also nabbed the award for best milk chocolate, for his new coconut milk chocolate bar – something he admits, he “never thought he’d do”.

“I'm too much of a purist,” he said.

However, his own plant-based eating journey steered him towards alternative milks, and how he might use them. “I thought it'd be fun – asking, can we make a chocolate bar that’s delicious, using only ingredients from the coconut and the cacao trees?”

Wellington Chocolate Factory picked up awards for best milk and dark chocolate at the inaugural Vegan Chocolate Awards.

But, how do you make milk chocolate without any milk?

Farmers take the sap from the unripe coconut pods before they flower. They put that sap into a high-tech wok with a wooden spoon, where it’s crystallised from a liquid. The resulting coconut sugar has a lower GI than regular sugar.

“So it’s essentially a health food.”

It’s then added to coconut milk powder to make the bar.

The sweetness sits somewhere between what you might expect from a dairy milk chocolate, and dark chocolate bar. “If somebody’s not a dark chocolate fan, then they will definitely like the coconut milk chocolate. It’s quite a bit sweeter, and very creamy. It’s a bit softer, and doesn’t snap in the same way.”

Davidson tries to balance out the competing flavours, so when you bite into the bar, the coconut isn’t overwhelming.

He’s also excited about what this experiment will mean for the future of his craft. Coconut is quite a ubiquitous ingredient across the plant-based food pyramid, but theoretically, WCF could do something similar with almonds or oats.

“We intend to make more vegan bars. We're always experimenting.”