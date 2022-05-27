Beautiful beers from beautiful places

From the rolling hills of Matakana, to the snowy peaks of Wanaka; from Hawke's Bay to Tekapo — the 2022 New World Beer & Cider Awards Top 30 features breweries from some of the most picturesque New Zealand destinations.

Here's some of the most beautiful beers you can find in some of the most beautiful parts of the country, and conveniently, all of these winners are also on shelves in your local New World store right now

Matakana

Long regarded as wine country, the holiday haven north of Auckland is renowned for its farmers market, vineyards and sparkling beaches but it's also a primo destination for great beer.

Sawmill, with its laidback Smoko Room restaurant and bar, is run by Mike Sutherland and Kirsty McKay. They are the first craft brewery in New Zealand to become B Corp Certified which means they have passed a rigorous international recognition scheme that acknowledges a company's commitment to social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

"Making the best possible beer is our top priority," says McKay, "but it's not our only one — we want to run the best business we can, to make sure as a manufacturer we are having a positive impact on our community and environment."

SUPPLIED Sawmill, with its laidback Smoko Room restaurant and bar, is situated just a short drive from the scenic village of Matakana.

Proving the two can go hand-in-hand Sawmill, is represented by two beers in the Top 30: the bold, bracingly bitter West Coast IPA packed with grapefruit and tangerine flavours, and an Extra Pale Ale, a light, elegant, lower-ABV craft beer.

Around the corner is 8 Wired Barrel Works, where their specialty beers are aged in wooden barrels that line the walls. One Top 30 beer that did time in the barrel-room was A Fistful of Raspberries — a Kiwi take on the classic Belgian style known as Framboise. It's bright and acidic but bursting with a literal handful of sweet raspberries in each bottle. 8 Wired are also represented by their flagship 10% ABV imperial stout, iStout.

"If you want to try something really fun," says owner brewer Soren Eriksen, "blend these beers, half and half, and you'll get something close to a black forest cake."

Mt Maunganui

Mount Brewing Co's Rising Tide taproom is a drawcard destination for locals and visitors alike. With great dumplings sold on site and an open field outside, it's an idyllic spot to while away "golden hour". And what better beer to sup than the awarding winning - and aptly named - Golden Hour Hazy XPA. As far as hazies go this has a lighter, drier body and lower alcohol (4.7% ABV) than most. The flavour is a distinctive lemongrass, coconut and pineapple — perfect with those dumplings.

SUPPLIED Hawkes Bay's Brave brewing are famous in the Bay and now have a tap rooom in the old Herald-Tribune newspaper building.

Hawke's Bay

Brave Brewing are legends in the Bay. Founded by Matt and Gemma Smith, they've got a relatively new taproom in the old Herald-Tribune newspaper building. Their Top 30 beer, Bottle Rocket (what a cool name eh?) is dear to Matt's heart.

"It was one of the first beers we brewed when I started brewing in the garage and sold beer at local farmers markets. Bottle Rocket is now pretty famous in Hastings." Bottle Rocket is a pale ale that thinks it's an IPA with loads of punchy hops that deliver dank, pine resin and ripe stone fruit.

SUPPLIED 2022 New World Beer & Cider Awards feature breweries from some of the most picturesque and beautiful New Zealand destinations.

Taranaki

Under the shadow of Mt Taranaki, former chemical engineer Doug Eng is turning to using his science knowledge to create clever beers after becoming a convert to brewing when his wife bought him a home brew kit for his birthday. The Theoretical Brewer scored a Top 30 spot with Mad Hatter hazy IPA. Chair of Judges Michael Donaldson said the "intense perfume" of the hop notes and low bitterness in this fruity, well-rounded beer made it one of the stand-outs in the competition.

Kapiti

Wellingtonians love to get away to the Kāpiti Coast, home to North End, where head brewer Kieran Haslett-Moore creates beer with strong European connection. The beer is designed to be drunk with food and the brewery is attached to a number of restaurants including its base, Salt & Wood Collective, Long Beach and Salty's Diner. "As a brewery we focus on Belgian and English style beers, as well as some German lagers," says Haslett-Moore, who was a cheesemonger before he became a brewer. Bones of the Land is a traditional Belgian Saison: "a farmhouse ale that goes really well with cheese — it's spicy, dry and fruity without being scary or over the top".

Tekapo

Tiny Burkes Brewing made a shock appearance in the Top 30 last year with their #Fakenews Hazy IPA and the little brewery in the Mackenzie Country proved that there was no fluke by doubling down this year with the same result. Creaminess and ripe tropical fruit abound, yet it manages to finish light and dry. It's created with a deft touch, you can taste the care that's gone into making it. The brewery is based at the Blue Lake Eatery and Bar, and both are owned by Seb Burke and his wife Jacinda. Seb is a former helicopter engineer who now makes beer that flies off the shelves.

Wanaka

Rhyme X Reason are part of the craft beer revolution in Wanaka, which can claim the highest number of craft breweries per head of (normal) population. Founded by head brewer Jess Wolfgang and her partner Simon Ross, they not only make outstanding beer but Simon designed and built the canning machine in which the beer is packaged. Their Space Monkey pilsner is stacked full of Kiwi hops that deliver layers of apricot, tangelo and passionfruit.

