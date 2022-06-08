Kāpiti Island buzzing with honey

Native birds including kākā, are doing well on Kāpiti Island, which is now the home of a successful honey business.

Farming has returned to Kāpiti Island, but it is not sheep being exported back to the mainland, from what is considered one of New Zealand’s most important bird reserves.

Kāpiti Island Mīere (Honey) is producing the nectar on the island, which is home to significant populations of kiwi, kākā, korimako, kākāriki and kororā.

Pest-free since 1996, when the last rats and possums were eradicated, native trees are again flourishing.

Honey is the latest venture by Kāpiti Island’s Barrett family, who established hives on the island in 2014, at the suggestion of an apiarist who believed the flora would produce unique honey.

READ MORE:

* Why you should get Kāpiti onto your Kiwi bucket-list

* You've got the car, now you can buy Bentley honey

* Raw passion for bees and honey drives natural business

* Tourism operators say booming visitor numbers on Kāpiti Island have many benefits

* Kapiti Island buzzing with new honey venture and 30 beehives



“The honey is the first thing to be 'farmed' on the island since the last sheep were shipped off it in the 1960s and its nature reserve status preserved, and is one of the only things you can take off the island,” says John Barrett, founder of Kāpiti Island Mīere.

One tonne of honey is produced a year, and the business is a labour of love for the family.

Shane Street – nephew-in-law to Barrett – is the head beekeeper, and went to “bee school” in the South Island to learn his craft.

Supplied Kāpiti Island Mīere is the only farming allowed on the nature reserve.

He is aware the island is a reserve, and believes “they’ve reached the right balance” with the current number of hives, and he doesn’t intend to add any more.

“It’s all hands on deck. Because we’re on an island, we need to do everything manually,” he says.

“From first light, we’re loading 20kg boxes on the boat, then taking it off, processing it and packing [it] on the mainland.

Kāpiti Island Mīere is another way our whānau can work on and from the island, so the harvest is a really special time.”

Brook Sabin/Stuff Bush is flourishing with the removal of pests.

Barrett says that given the island’s unique history it is special that honey is being exported.

“Our diversity of flora, birdlife and proximity to sea air all come together to produce something naturally Kāpiti Island, full of unique flavour. Every year, I’m pleasantly surprised by each harvest; it keeps getting better and better.”

It is also important to him that the business is family run.

“It's not going to turn any of us into millionaires, but it does give us an opportunity to work together on a kaupapa (plan) promoting healthy whenua (land), healthy customers, and our own healthy wairua (spirit). That's why we do it.”

Supplied John Barrett (Kāpiti Island Mīere), Sarah Alberino (Tall Poppy) and Shane Street (beekeeper) have collaborated to make a chocolate bar using local honey.

Real estate company Tall Poppy has collaborated with Wellington Chocolate Factory to make a bar to mark its 10th anniversary.

The bar is creamy milk and honey chocolate, made using Kāpiti Island honey, Vanuatu cocoa beans and sprinkled with a shimmering Kāpiti Island honey caramel.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Waiorua Bay at the north end of Kāpiti Island has been looked after by local Māori for 200 years.

The Barrett family operates Kāpiti Island Nature Tours as a whānau-based business and works with the Department of Conservation to manage the island.