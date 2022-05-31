Barkeep, fetch me a pint of your finest tomato beer

The Rare Beer Challenge is in its biggest year yet, with 18 Wellington breweries competing for the title of "rarest" beer.

You won’t find an isotonic sports drink or a bloody mary on your standard craft beer menu, but you will at Wellington's Fortune Favours on the night of the Rare Beer Challenge.

A quick chat during a Berhampore School pick-up sparked the beer-based fundraiser for Rare Disorders – an umbrella advocacy group for a range of health conditions. The first event was just founder Shannon Thorpe and his team at Fortune Favours selling a strange brew they had dreamed up.

The Rare Beer Challenge is now in its third year and bigger than ever with 18 local breweries on board. Breweries from around Wellington compete to take home a trophy for the most outrageous and tasty “rare” beer.

KEVIN STENT Shannon Thorpe, founder of Fortune Favours, pours a rare beer made to fundraise for Rare Disorders New Zealand.

This year’s competition features never-before-tasted brews made with materials including a lot of salt and sugar to give Powerade-like properties (A La La La La Long by Choice Bros), red wine barrels (1800 Days of Darkness by Bayland), fermented tomato juice (Bloody Mary by Whistling Sisters), saffron (Panhead’s Heart of Gold) and even a “braggot” made from honey (Honey Honey by Heyday Beer Co).

“This year, breweries have very much got into it, they’ve got a grasp of what the event is all about,” says Thorpe.

Proceeds go to Rare Disorders, which chief executive Lisa Foster said they needed now more than ever to do their mahi.

KEVIN STENT Fortune Favours head brewer Dale Cooper adds hops to a kettle of Hyperfuel, a special brew for the Rare Beer Challenge.

The charity is trying to get recognition for rare disorders in New Zealand – defined as any condition that affects fewer than 1 in 2000 people – but it’s proving to be an uphill battle.

Foster said the event gave them something fun to look forward to as they grappled with “quite harrowing” issues like drug-buying agency Pharmac not funding medicine for life-threatening conditions.

“It’s a very challenging time for our people, but being able to come here and celebrate uniqueness, celebrate rare and look at things in a different way – that means a lot.

KEVIN STENT A selection of special brews for the Rare Beer Challenge.

“There’s a lot of kindness and it gives people hope when they’re in a desperate situation.”

Thorpe said the competition was a good chance to innovate because breweries did not have to meet any of the requirements they would in competitions for specific beers. Although they have a judging panel with some serious cicerones (who are like sommeliers but for beer), half of the focus is on how rare the beer is and the story behind the brew.

Last year’s winner, the Pāua Man Porter by host brewery Fortune Favours, was so innovative they ran into some trouble with the police. Thorpe said ocean temperatures were perfect for fermentation, so they “somewhat illegally tied the fermenter to a wharf and sunk it down”.

KEVIN STENT Lisa Foster, from Rare Disorders NZ, and Shannon Thorpe, from Fortune Favours, are hoping for another successful fundraising effort at the Rare Beer Challenge this year.

It was all going fine, until a member of the public saw the “sinister looking” metal container under the wharf, which was “bubbling away”. Police were called in to investigate and divers took the keg away.

It is expected about $10,000 will be donated to Rare Disorders from this year’s event and the brewery is stocking up to make sure it happens.

“We sold out of beer last year – we’re not going to sell out this year,” Thorpe said.

The Rare Beer Challenge is on Friday, June 3 from 5pm at Fortune Favours.