The Taranaki couple going 'gung-ho' with two restaurants in 18 months

Taranaki business owners Mark Farley and Tanya Farrant are opening a new restaurant in Oakura.

After months of hard work, two Taranaki hospitality veterans are finishing off the final touches before doors open on their second project.

Tanya Farrant and her partner Mark Farley, who bought Deluxe Diner in New Plymouth in 2020, will open their second restaurant, The Festoon, in the seaside village of Oakura in June.

“You don't usually go gung-ho with two restaurants in 18 months, but we had to make it work,” Farrant said.

“It's a real risk, but we think this risk is worth it.”

The couple say the restaurant will the only one in the town serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Tapas and Kiwi classics are on the menu, but the couple have decided to also include a number of options for people with special dietary requirements because of Farley’s experience with Crohn’s disease.

Crohn’s is a life-threatening inflammatory bowel disease which Farley said held him back from enjoying meals out with family and friends.

“If we can make it a little easier for someone, or they can see someone has experienced the same stuff as them but can live a relatively normal life, we are really keen at getting that across,” he said.

“Having someone that understands what customers are going through, their eyes just light up.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The couple say the six months renovating the restaurant has felt much longer.

The couple have a combined experience of more than 60 years in customer service after they both met and worked in the airline industry in the 1990s.

Farrant, who is from Oakura, had also worked at the neighbouring pub for many years and said opening a restaurant in the village was something she always wanted to do.

The couple said they had been working for months to get the building ready.

“It was stripped completely back so everything you see, we’ve done.”

Farley said it hadn’t been the easiest journey.

“Our bamboo is locally sourced, and I even sliced my hand while cutting it,” he said.