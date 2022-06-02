Wagyu beef, caviar, lobster and gold dust - the most expensive burgers in the world

Rob Arnold "stupidly" made a wish list of 87 burgers for WOAP and was determined to eat all of them. ( First published October 2020.)

When Burger Wellington announced there was a $185 Le Burger Bourgeoisie on the menu it made our eyes water.

So we set out to find some other boujee burgers around the world and discovered that Jardin Grill’s Wellington on a Plate offering makes barely a dent on some of the most exotic and expensive offerings around.

The Golden Boy, NZ$8234

de-daltons.com The Golden Boy burger is presented on a platter of whiskey-infused smoke.

Dutch diner De Daltons‘ The Golden Boy burger requires just short of a small house deposit and must come in as one of the most expensive burgers in the world. What makes it so special? Well it is presented on a platter of whiskey-infused smoke and loaded with premium ingredients including A5 Wagyu beef, king crab, beluga caviar, vintage Iberico Jamon (that’s top of the range cured pork), smoked duck egg mayo, white truffle, Kopi Luwak coffee BBQ sauce, pickled tiger tomato in Japanese matcha tea, all wrapped up in Dom Perignon infused gold-coated buns.

Can’t justify this purchase? Here’s something a little cheaper.

The Fleurburger 5000 – NZ$7671

hubertkeller.com The Fleurburger 5000 – the burger is elevated with an expensive bottle of wine.

The Fleurburger can be found at Fleur, inside the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas, and is made by Chef Hubert Keller. The patty is once again made with super-luxurious Wagyu beef, and the splendour continues in the form of a slab of seared foie gras and ample truffle shavings. It's an upscale burger, but what makes it so expensive is the very exclusive wine it is served with – a bottle of 1995 Chateau Petrus from Bordeaux.

The Absolutely Ridiculous Burger – NZ$3068

malliesgrill.com The Absolutely Ridiculous Burger takes 22 hours to cook.

Weighing in at 153kg, this giant burger can be found in Michigan at Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar. This ‘Absolutely Ridiculous Burger’ has a whopping 540,000 calories and takes over 22 hours to cook. The burger comes with 6kg of lettuce, 13kg of bacon, 13kg of tomatoes and 16kg of cheese. It is served with fries and a drink. Customers need to order 72 hours in advance.

Le Burger Extravagant – NZ$452

serendipity3.com Le Burger Extravagant has to be pre-ordered at New York restaurant Serendipity3.

Extravagance is the word with Serendipity3’s burger that needs to be booked in advance at the New York restaurant. The Wagyu beef is served in white truffle butter, topped with James Montgomery cheddar, black truffles as well as a fried quail egg, caviar and crème fraîche. As if the burger could not get any richer, it is served on a gold dusted roll with white truffle butter and held together with a gold diamond toothpick.

Le Burger Bourgeoisie – $185

Supplied Royxeenn Giam is the executive chef for Jardin Grill in Wellington, the restaurant behind a new $185 burger.

Wellington’s own boujee treat has been entered in Burger Wellington, part of the Wellington on a Plate festival. Chef Royxeen has created a burger which includes a Japanese Wagyu A5 beef patty with crayfish remoulade, free-range duck egg aioli, Sturia Oscietra caviar, housemade Kurobuta pork belly bacon, Kāpiti Te Tihi aged Cheddar, kawakawa tea-infused cucumber and tomato, baby gem lettuce and whiskey barbecue sauce in a housemade 24ct gold-plated milk bun.