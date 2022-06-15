The Royal Hotel of Naseby shows the country tavern is alive and well

Naseby hotel owner Jan Rutherford enjoyed being the watering hole of choice for cast of cowboys involved in making Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog.

To pour a pint for a Hollywood movie star is every tavern owner’s dream, but the Royal Hotel never got so much as a sniff when Benedict Cumberbatch filmed The Power of the Dog just down the road.

Thankfully, the key to success of a country tavern is catering to your loyal audience: the locals, the tourists and the Kiwi holiday “cribbies”, Royal Hotel owner Jan Rutherford says.

In the depths of Central Otago's Maniototo sits Naseby, a town of 120 people, where the Royal isn't just surviving, but thriving.

The town has played host to a few film sets in her time: Goodbye Pork Pie, a Japanese movie called The Promise and the latest being Jane Campion’s Oscar-winning success.

But the stars of the film, Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, had places to be, and they never saw them.

“We were hoping, as it would have been lovely to have them in there, but I think their schedules were tight.”

Rutherford said while Sherlock Holmes did not pay a visit, it was exciting to have some of the cast become regulars.

Kirsty Griffin/Netflix/AP Benedict Cumberbatch never popped in for a pint at The Royal Hotel despite filming just a few kilometres from Naseby.

“We had the cowboys here, there was quite a gang of those fellas. They were coming in as often as they could, which is great.

“We got to know them all really well, first name basis.

“They mixed it up, they were loving our burgers and buffalo wings, anything with a bit of spice being American boys. They loved the local Emersons beers.”

Other hot picks on the tavern menu are always the Provenence lamb, which is farmed 15 minutes from the Royal, as well as the pork belly and hot chicken wings.

James Jubb Naseby Forest is popular with mountain bikers and a big draw for tourists to the small town.

Rutherford and partner Adrien Hood have had the hotel for four years, after their other hotel, The Ancient Briton, burned down in a fire while the Power of the Dog was being shot.

The crew became such regulars that one took a garden hose and put out the fire on Rutherford’s bird aviary, saving her “babies”.

The couple had done plenty of renovations since, relining the entire interior but keeping the old-fashioned feel, she said.

Normally the busy season did not start until November/December, but this year bookings were loaded for September with people eager to get travelling again.

“We have just had a really busy summer, Kiwi domestics travelling around and getting to know Central Otago a bit more and then with the borders opening, Australians are starting to book.”

So who are the people keeping this old impressive building humming?

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Rutherford says the pub has lots of bookings already for September as people are eager to get travelling again.

“It is a mixed bag. We have our locals coming in and having their Friday night or Sunday night catchup with everybody and have a good old yarn and a beer.

“We have the Australian curling team coming in to spend winter, we’ve got about 60 of them coming into town in August. They love socialising.”

The pub aimed to cater for “everybody”, including families, events, tourists, and of course the “cribbies” – those lucky enough to own holiday homes, or ‘cribs’, in the Hollywood hotspot.