Cat yoga just one of the menu items at Lower Hutt cat cafe

Richelle and Ken Okada are opening a cat cafe in central Hutt.

Cat yoga will be on the menu when a cat cafe finally opens in Lower Hutt.

Ken and Richelle Okada​ are battling on with their dream of opening a purpose-built cat cafe and, despite facing numerous setbacks, they are confident the project will eventually be finished.

Previously based in Petone, they closed Neko Ngeru Cat Cafe last June and bought a two-storey building in central Lower Hutt

A tenant, Cafe Soleil, is operating on the ground floor and they are crowdfunding to raise funds to convert the top storey into a home for cats looking to be adopted.

Eventually there will be cat climbing furniture and hiding places in the walls, and ceiling, an exercise wheel, a “catio” (a covered and screened-in deck), magnetic locking system on the doors, and comfortable places for people to lounge and play with cats.

Supplied/Stuff Valentin was one of the cats rehomed at the Petone site.

Richelle said the project had proved more difficult than expected and a number of financial issues had delayed progress, including their home in Korokoro proving difficult to sell.

Supplied Erin Folster and Spot enjoy some cat yoga at their former Petone premises. (File photo)

Resource consent was still needed and unexpected earthquake strengthening caused further delays.

When completed Neko Ngeru will take in cats for rehousing. By living upstairs with the felines, the Okadas can look after them fulltime and make sure the cats are always safe.

The delays had been frustrating but Richelle remains fully committed to the project.

MATTHEW TSO/STUFF Ken and Richelle Okada with their cat Ton in 2017, prior to opening a cat cafe in Petone.

The Petone cafe rehoused 152 cats and she said the new site would be a big improvement. They would take cats from rescue organisations and help socialise them so they are ready for adoption.

Neko Ngeru will also provide cat yoga, cat quizzes, cat bingo, cat-themed games, cat toy making, movie screenings, and talks from experts in cat behaviour and cat training.

Their interest in cats came from a period spent in China, where they worked with cat-rescue groups in Shanghai.

They are hoping to raise $50,000 by crowdfunding.