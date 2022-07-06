The Christchurch macaron business that went from farmers' markets to cafes and supermarkets

Madi Hasselman, from J'aime Les Macarons in Christchurch, explains her love affair with macarons - and the work that goes into creating the sweet treats.

Bridget O’Sullivan took 14 years to turn her favourite French sweet into a leading business, after taking a leap of faith to open J’aime Les Macarons as a small stall at the Christchurch Farmers’ Market.

Inspired by her overseas travels in Europe, O’Sullivan has catapulted her love affair with French patisserie into boutique cafes and New World stores across New Zealand.

“Our macarons have been handmade from day one. We would sell out every weekend, and that gave us confidence to keep moving the business forward.”

Macarons don’t exactly lend themselves to being on the same shelf as a packet of your favourite Griffin’s biscuits. Instead, they have found a spot in the luxurious dessert market.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Macarons offer a blank canvas for creativity, easily tailored to a baker’s inspired palate.

Essentially a luxury biscuit, what makes these treats so romanticised? J’aime Les Macarons’ retail and marketing manager Madi Hasselman says people simply love the taste of luxury.

“They’re just so beautiful, I think that’s what gets you at the first point, and obviously being a French patisserie item they’re not a common occurrence for a lot of Kiwis.

“They’re a little bit of luxury now and then to enjoy.”

Naturally, macarons are a blank canvas for creativity, easily tailored to a baker’s inspired palate.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Madi Hasselman poses at J'aime Les Macarons with a batch of fresh sweet macarons at Merivale Mall in Christchurch.

The perfect macaron has soft outer shells that have a distinctive crack under your touch, and they crumble when broken into, Hasselman says. A sweet, flavoured buttercream or ganache is revealed in the centre.

J’aime Les Macarons’ flagship store commands attention in Christchurch’s Merivale Mall, with a dazzling mouth-watering range of 18 flavours.

Its cabinet always features six signature flavours – classic salted butter caramel, vanilla, lemon, pistachio, rose and bitter chocolate, with the company of an additional 12 flavours that change seasonally.

This season’s collection features warming winter tastes such as blackcurrant, chocolate lava and raspberry liquorice.

Tracey Smith, a regular macron shopper, says the business is honest by the label.

“You know each flavour does taste real. It’s just absolutely what the label says. Like if it’s blackcurrant, it tastes like blackcurrant. They’re amazing.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The shells are made of egg whites, sugar and almond flour, and need perfect humidity in the kitchen, zero air bubbles, the highest quality ingredients – along with a few industry tricks.

Each macaron teases passers-by with its twist, with one particular flavour always catching children’s eyes, Hasselman says.

“Our birthday cake macaron – every time a little one walks past, they stare. They just see the sprinkles and the bright pink.

“It’s just a beautiful food that looks great, but tastes great as well.”

Although the shells are made of egg whites, sugar and almond flour, making them naturally gluten-free, the simplicity of ingredients doesn’t distract from the precision required to nail the perfect macaron.

A fluffy but crisp macaron shell requires the perfect humidity in the kitchen, zero air bubbles, the highest quality ingredients, patience for rest periods and drying times and, most importantly, a French technique called macaronage, which lets the meringue fall into an almond paste when mixing.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Hasselman says macarons are often sold as gifts, giving people a “little bit of luxury”.

“They are technically challenging, even for the most experienced baker,” O’Sullivan says.

“If the day is humid or cold our team adjusts the recipe, making it an art form rather than a science.”

Gel colourings are then used to create the vibrant, eye-catching colours.

“They require a lot of time and experience, so I think it’s great being able to teach people about that, because you don’t necessarily know from looking at them,” Hasselman says.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff People often stop by the shop just to look at the treats on offer – especially young children, whose eyes go wide when they spot the sprinkles and bright pink of a birthday macaron.

Being a staple in the luxurious dessert market, Hasselman says their treats often get wrapped up in ribbons and shared with a special someone.

“One of the most common things people say to us is they make beautiful gifts,” she says.

Smith bought her latest macarons as a gift for her daughter.

“They’re just so easy to take to someone’s house if you’re going out for dinner, and they can be dessert or as just a nice sweet treat for someone,” Smith says.

J’aime Les Macarons, which translates as “I love macarons”, has hugely transformed since its time as a small stall. Just three weeks ago, the business moved to a new production site, three times the size of its last one.

“We’re really excited, and that’s all thanks to the people who supported us and have followed us from when Bridget started it all,” Hasselman says.