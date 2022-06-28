Fat Bastard Pies to launch pie subscription from Invercargill

Fat Bastard Pies marketing manager Simon Owen with a freshly made batch of cranberry chicken and brie pies at the company's bake house in Invercargill.

About 3000 people are ready to join a club that will bring Invercargill pies straight to their door.

Fat Bastard Pies is introducing a subscription that will deliver a chilled box of eight pies every month anywhere in the country. Multiple boxes can be ordered.

When owner James Owen and his cousin Simon Owen, the business' marketing manager, opened Fat Bastard Pies about six years ago in Invercargill, they were making about 350 pies a day.

That number is now 1000 and the pair expect it to increase to 5000 when the pie clubs gets up and running later this year.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's best small town bakeries: The pie stops we missed

* Invercargill pie maker brings forward plans to increase production

* Christchurch man flown to Invercargill for a pie



There has already been a huge interest with about 3000 people on a waiting list to join the club.

“As the brand has grown, we get messages on our Facebook from across the country wanting our pies,” Simon said.

“It’s not realistic for us to open stores everywhere, so it’s great to get them online.”

The shop in Invercargill will continue over the counter sales.

Air hostesses that have landed in Invercargill have told James they are telling passengers the shop is a must-visit attraction.

“As soon as people get off the Auckland plane, taxi drivers bring them straight to us,” James said.

Their large customer base was due to their pies being up to a consistent standard, he said.

Simon added: “You’ve got to have a good product, then you’ve got to have a concept, idea and brand that people can buy into.”

The way people talk about the brand, they feel like they are part of it, he said.

When the club is operating, the pair are expecting staffing numbers to go from nine to 19 full-timers in different areas of the business, including baking, food preparation and packing.

James and Simon agreed the growing support they had received since opening was humbling.

“I think there’s a bit of an uprising at the moment, not just us, but other bakeries around New Zealand where there’s a return to quality of pies and appreciation,” Simon said.

Prices for the pie club were yet to be revealed.