Wellington institution Red Mount restaurant closing its doors after 8 years

Owner Yuanwei Wang behind the bar of his restaurant Red Mount, which is set to close at the end of July.

Victoria St restaurant Red Mount is a Wellington institution, a magnet for the capital’s karaoke-lovers and Chinese cuisine-seekers alike. After 8 years, it’s closing its doors.

Owner Yuanwei Wang, who took over three years ago, said it was a combination of the rising price of ingredients and an inability to find staff.

The doors were set to close by the end of the month, he said. Its sister restaurant, the much smaller Red Hill on the second floor on Manners St, would remain open, and Wang hoped it would pick up some of the displaced customers.

The cost of cooking oil was just one example of prices creeping skyward – pre-Covid, 20 litres of cooking oil cost $38. Now, it was $78.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff A combination of rising ingredient costs, staff shortages and seismic strengthening spell the end for the Victoria St restaurant.

It was impossible to reflect the true cost of ingredients in the price of their meals. “Before a dish was $20, we can just make it $22, or $23 – we cannot do $40.”

The restaurant was barely getting enough customers to cover its lease. On Monday, there were no customers at all, despite the doors being open for lunch and dinner. On Tuesday, there were three tables in for dinner, and no customers for lunch.

Border closures meant no travellers or working holiday visa holders or international students, the people they normally employed as front-of-house and kitchen staff.

“Normally we’d have 100, even 200 people here. We’d need 8 to 10 staff out the front, and in the kitchen we need four to five. So we’d have 10 to 15 staff. Now, we have just 5 people – three in the front, and two in the kitchen,” Wang said.

The final blow came in the form of seismic strengthening, which would not allow them to operate as normal. With their income already at rock bottom, the decision was not easy but was necessary.

The Facebook post in which the restaurant announced its closure had more than 700 comments, primarily from people expressing their love of the place and sadness at the news.

Wang hoped the Government could do something about the rising cost of food before more businesses went the same way. Throwing money at them wouldn’t help any longer – something more permanent needed to shift.