Chinese Cuisine restaurant, long a Mercury Plaza icon, reopens in Epsom.

“In a lot of places, there is one flavour that you can’t taste and that is the human touch” says Tony Chan. “Because we are a family business, when guests come, they see us as family members who will sit down and chat with them over their meal.”

The long-time owner of the popular Auckland food court restaurant, Chinese Cuisine, talks about two flavours: first, he describes in Cantonese the literal flavour (口味hau2 mei6) of their food, and secondly his family’s human touch or humane qualities (人情味 jan4 cing4 mei6).

These are what Tony believes to be the building blocks of Chinese Cuisine’s success. Behind the counters are three-generations of the well-loved Chan family, headed by husband and wife Tony (陳志成) and Ming Chan (馬鳳明), whose comments have been translated. You’ll usually find daughter Katie Chan (陳麗詩), and granddaughter Cydney Chan in the kitchen too.

Last week, Chinese Cuisine opened for dine-in for the first time since the 2019 closure of Mercury Plaza food court, where the restaurant had previously operated for 25 years. The restaurant has been one of the many businesses affected by the City Rail Link project.

READ MORE:

* Faux food: Chinese cuisine is popular, but is your favourite dish really Chinese?

* End of an era as Auckland's iconic Mercury Plaza officially shuts its doors

* Mercury Plaza is (nearly) gone: A reflection on Chinese food in Auckland

* How Auckland's Mercury Plaza became a site of cultural significance



The Chans first re-opened a month earlier at a new location on Pah Rd in Epsom, initially serving food for takeaway only.

They’d posted on their Facebook page that they were doing their best to keep up with orders despite being understaffed, with loyal customers quick to respond.

“I would happily come work an 8-hour shift for a bowl of bbq pork noodle soup,” commented a Facebook user.

Another said: “I will call and make an order for 3 hours time...enough time for me to drive from Rotorua.”

It’s been an occasionally bumpy ride, with operations paused when the entire family caught Covid a few weeks following the reopening.

A migrant dream

Tony and Ming began their culinary careers in Hong Kong, where they sold fish at the wet markets and opened a vegetarian restaurant.

SUPPLIED Mercury Plaza's Chinese Cuisine takeaway owners Tony and Ming Chan with their six daughters at their first restaurant on Lorne Street called Chinatown. (Image description: A grainy film photo of six daughters surrounding their parents in front of a counter inside a restaurant.)

Tony first came to Aotearoa with friends for a holiday, and the family then moved here in September 1990 because Tony and Ming wanted their six daughters to have better education opportunities.

Language was a barrier, says Tony, along with their lack of cultural knowledge and adjusting to a different way of living.

“Schooling was in English, TV was in English, and going out to the shops you can’t speak your own language...we had to slowly adjust.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Chinese Cuisine opened for dine-in service this week for the first time in nearly three years since its Mercury Plaza closure. (Image description: Tony is seated on a dark green bench outside the shop corner and Katie is standing behind him with her hands on his shoulders. They are smiling at the camera.)

In those early days, the Chans worked and ate at Chinatown, a restaurant on Lorne St that served familiar yum cha and roast meats.

They were subsequently approached by the owners of Mercury Plaza, a food court on Mercury Lane just off Karangahape Rd, and opened Chinese Cuisine there in 1994.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Mercury Plaza was shut down in 2019 to make way for Karangahape Station as part of the City Rail Link project. (Image description: bright teal, red and yellow signage denoting Mercury Plaza and its food court and supermarket stand out amidst its grey surroundings and behind parked cars.)

For the first 10 years the family opened 365 days a year.

“They would never stop”, says granddaughter Cydney.

Cydney’s mum Katie worked full time at the restaurant, juggling shifts with her parents to work around school runs. As the business grew, the family was able to take Sundays off together.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Ming and Tony’s daughter, Katie, worked full time at Chinese Cuisine while raising her daughter. (Image description: Katie and her parents stand in front of their food court stall inside Mercury Plaza with their aprons on. Behind them is signage that reads ‘Chinese Cuisine’ in green text, surrounded by images of food from the restaurant’s menu.)

Chinese Cuisine was the only business at Mercury Plaza to operate for the food court’s entire 25 years.

“Some of the people can come up to five days a week ... and they’ll slowly build up a relationship”, says Katie, with diners who came as children then growing up and bringing their own children.

“So we can see three [or] four generations.”

Cydney began helping out at the restaurant at the age of 13 for pocket money and still contributes to the family business.

“There’s not really much to it, if anything it’s a lot of prep work, but it’s all very cooked from the heart.”

Making wontons is the most important part of prepping, she says.

“It takes a lot of time and every one is handmade. We actually mince our own meat, so we have our own ratio of lean and fat, which is what makes our wontons beautiful.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The Chans make all of their food from scratch and mince their own meat for the perfect lean to fat ratio. (Image description a pair of younger hands is spooning filling into a wonton wrapper. In the background is a silver dish of meat filling and a pair of older hands doing the same.)

“Even the sweet and sour sauces are made from scratch”.

Over the years Tony has adapted recipes and techniques he learnt in Hong Kong.

“There aren’t as many ingredients here, so I can’t recreate the same flavours,” he says, adding that he also adapts flavours to the tastes of locals.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Tony Chan prides himself on the personable service he provides to customers and the relationships he has built with them. (Image description: rows of fresh wontons line a plastic green tray. In the background are two pairs of hands making the wontons.)

The Chan family was shocked when it was confirmed the Mercury Plaza food court would be shut down to make way for City Rail Link construction.

“I didn’t want to believe [it]”, says Cydney.

“It was quite sad because to me, it was my childhood... For [my grandparents] it’s all they have...that’s what they started with and that’s what they created”.

Cydney, 22, is the oldest of Tony and Ming’s grandchildren.

“It was almost like a piece of you got taken away, your heart breaks a little bit.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff The closure of Mercury Plaza left a hole in the Chan family’s life and routine. (Image description: Empty plastic blue chairs and tables are seen in a deserted food court.)

The Chans always hoped to reopen Chinese Cuisine, but Covid lockdowns slowed down those plans. Katie and Cydney worked at a cafe for a while, while Ming and Tony took a much-deserved break.

Then, earlier this year, they spotted a corner shop in Epsom that looked perfect. They organised a viewing with the sales agent – who turned out to be a former regular customer of Chinese Cuisine – and were ready to go by April.

The restaurant was inundated with customers when it reopened.

“The local community was very stunned because the very first day ... within two hours you have a flood of people just coming in queueing,” says Cydney.

Ming says: “it’s been nearly three years since we’ve seen our customers, so having them come back again is like seeing our brothers and sisters of 25 years again.”

Tony adds that “seeing all these old customers coming to support us makes me so happy”.

SUPPLIED Ming Chan says that seeing old customers returning is like seeing her brothers and sisters of 25 years again. (Image description: Tony and Ming Chan standing amidst a grassy field with backlit trees in the background. They are holding hands and smiling at the camera.)

As Tony and Ming turn 67 this year, Katie is preparing to take the reins. She’s the most involved of the six siblings, and says her 12-year-old self would never have imagined ending up here.

Granddaughter Cydney isn’t sure how long she wants to stay in the game, but is confident the reopened restaurant has a great future.

“As long as we stay humble and stay true to what we know and don’t stray from our roots then I believe it’s going to be around for a long time.”

Tony says that while his daughters want him to not work so much, he’ll find it hard to stay away.

“While I have the physical ability to, I’ll come help.

“It’s not about working a length of time until I can retire, it’s just about doing a bit to keep my body moving and for everyone to stay happy.”