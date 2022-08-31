From vine to table: New Christchurch store takes people on a wine journey

AJ Hartley and Sam North recently opened their wine shop in Christchurch, aiming to guide people on their wine journey.

A new wine store in Christchurch aims to guide customers through their “wine journey” by teaching the origins and telling the stories behind the wine.

Vine to Table owners Sam North and AJ Hartley hope their store will bridge the gap between a sommelier experience in a restaurant and a wine retail experience.

“In a non-stuffy, non-pretentious way,” North added.

“We are hoping that with our service and recounting the stories behind the labels, that we promote a more conscious drinking experience.”

The couple saw a gap in the Christchurch market and came up with the shop, which opened on High St in central Christchurch in July.

Vine to Table is a wine business focused on service and an ever-changing, unique wine list with options for all budgets.

North and Hartley are both from the United Kingdom but met in Wellington in 2019.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff North has been in the hospitality industry for more than 10 years and has a passion for wine.

North has been in the hospitality industry for more than 20 years and has worked predominantly in fine-dining restaurants.

“I was exposed to some of the great wines of the world, most of which I could never afford myself,” he said.

“I was working alongside some great sommeliers and this is where my love for wine began.”

When he felt he had reached his ceiling in hospitality, North specialised in wine and completed studies with the Wine and Spirit Education Trust.

Hartley has a background in business, accounting and social media, so looks after the business side of Vine to Table.

The pair moved to Christchurch in April 2021 after travelling around New Zealand in their campervan with their cat Nacho, exploring the country’s wine regions.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Every Friday evening different wines are opened for people to try.

They have big plans for their wine store, and hope to eventually open a wine bar.

Every Friday evening, different wines are opened for people to try.

They offer corporate and personal private tastings, as well as tasting events.

North hand-picks each wine they stock from different suppliers around the country and the world.

