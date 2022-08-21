Rhubarb crumble shortcake bars recipe

This is a rhubarb take on the classic apple shortcake - except instead of having two pieces of rolled out dough, you press half the dough into the pan, add your filling, and crumble the rest on top.

This came about when I sent my recipe to a friend who is an amazing pastry chef and she sent me back a picture where she had done it this way. It is so much easier, and makes this a super quick throw together dessert.

Rhubarb Shortcake

Prep time: 30 minutes

Bake time: 45 minutes

Serves: 16

Ingredients

Shortcake dough

225g butter, at room temperature

150g sugar

2 size 8 eggs (100 grams not including shell), at room temperature

1 tsp (4g) vanilla bean paste or extract

450g plain flour

1¾ tsp (8.75g) baking powder

Pinch of salt

Rhubarb Filling

750g trimmed rhubarb, chopped into 1cm pieces

2 tbsp (16g) tapioca starch

80g sugar

½ tsp vanilla bean paste or extract

¼ tsp salt

Icing sugar to dust

Directions

SHORTCAKE DOUGH

Preheat the oven to 180C bake. Line a 23cm square baking tin with two pieces of baking paper, forming a “sling” so you can easily remove the shortcake. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using an electric hand mixer, cream together the butter and sugar for 2-3 minutes, until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing to combine before adding the next. Scrape down the bowl. Add the vanilla and mix. In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder and salt. Add to the wet ingredients and mix on low until combined. Weigh out 475g of the mixture, and press evenly into the bottom of the prepared pan, smoothing the surface with the bottom of a drinking glass or with an offset spatula. Set the rest aside.

ASSEMBLY