Rhubarb crumble shortcake bars recipe
This is a rhubarb take on the classic apple shortcake - except instead of having two pieces of rolled out dough, you press half the dough into the pan, add your filling, and crumble the rest on top.
This came about when I sent my recipe to a friend who is an amazing pastry chef and she sent me back a picture where she had done it this way. It is so much easier, and makes this a super quick throw together dessert.
Rhubarb Shortcake
Prep time: 30 minutes
Bake time: 45 minutes
Serves: 16
READ MORE:
* Recipe: Cloudy Kitchen's rhubarb muffins
* Recipe: Cloudy Kitchen's small batch cinnamon rolls
* Recipe: Snickerdoodles
Ingredients
Shortcake dough
225g butter, at room temperature
150g sugar
2 size 8 eggs (100 grams not including shell), at room temperature
1 tsp (4g) vanilla bean paste or extract
450g plain flour
1¾ tsp (8.75g) baking powder
Pinch of salt
Rhubarb Filling
750g trimmed rhubarb, chopped into 1cm pieces
2 tbsp (16g) tapioca starch
80g sugar
½ tsp vanilla bean paste or extract
¼ tsp salt
Icing sugar to dust
Directions
SHORTCAKE DOUGH
-
Preheat the oven to 180C bake. Line a 23cm square baking tin with two pieces of baking paper, forming a “sling” so you can easily remove the shortcake.
-
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using an electric hand mixer, cream together the butter and sugar for 2-3 minutes, until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing to combine before adding the next. Scrape down the bowl. Add the vanilla and mix.
-
In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder and salt. Add to the wet ingredients and mix on low until combined.
-
Weigh out 475g of the mixture, and press evenly into the bottom of the prepared pan, smoothing the surface with the bottom of a drinking glass or with an offset spatula. Set the rest aside.
ASSEMBLY
-
In a medium bowl, place the rhubarb, tapioca starch, sugar, vanilla bean paste and salt, mix with a spatula until well combined. Spread the rhubarb mixture evenly over the surface of the dough - do not press down too hard.
-
Crumble the remaining dough over the surface of the rhubarb, ensuring you add it in an even layer.
-
Bake the shortcake for 40-45 minutes, until the topping is golden brown and the fruit filling is bubbling. Allow to cool completely before using the parchment paper to remove from the pan. Slice into squares or rectangles, and dust with icing sugar.
-
Store leftovers lightly covered with a paper towel at room temperature for up to 3 days. Do not store in an airtight container as they will go soggy.
Sunday Magazine