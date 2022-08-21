You should make pastitsio - a kind of Greek lasagne - tonight

This is one of the better things you can do with your time. A pastitsio is a kind of Greek lasagne. The name itself is a reference to anything pie-like and baked; the Venetians are thought to have introduced this to the Greeks in the 16th century, but it wasn’t until about 80 years ago that the recipe was standardised somewhat.

Until then, it contained just about anything, and was usually wrapped in filo. These days, it isn’t too dissimilar to lasagne, except that it is made with long pasta - usually bucatini - but failing that, penne or anything similar will be fine, or even spaghetti.

Because who doesn’t want a baked spag bol with bechamel?

PASTITSIO

PREP TIME: 15 MINS

COOK TIME: 50 MINS (plus ragu cooking time)

SERVES: 4-6

INGREDIENTS

About half a quantity of beef ragu (recipe above)

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp flour

500ml hot milk

Sea salt and black pepper

Parmesan to taste

Grating of fresh nutmeg

2 eggs, beaten

250g bucatini

Fresh thyme, to garnish

METHOD