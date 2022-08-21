You should make pastitsio - a kind of Greek lasagne - tonight
This is one of the better things you can do with your time. A pastitsio is a kind of Greek lasagne. The name itself is a reference to anything pie-like and baked; the Venetians are thought to have introduced this to the Greeks in the 16th century, but it wasn’t until about 80 years ago that the recipe was standardised somewhat.
Until then, it contained just about anything, and was usually wrapped in filo. These days, it isn’t too dissimilar to lasagne, except that it is made with long pasta - usually bucatini - but failing that, penne or anything similar will be fine, or even spaghetti.
Because who doesn’t want a baked spag bol with bechamel?
READ MORE:
* Yotam Ottolenghi's spicy mushroom lasagne
* I made Paris Hilton's lasagne and it tasted like a shoe
* Recipes: Sam Mannering's beetroot lasagne and a magical quince crumble
PASTITSIO
PREP TIME: 15 MINS
COOK TIME: 50 MINS (plus ragu cooking time)
SERVES: 4-6
INGREDIENTS
About half a quantity of beef ragu (recipe above)
2 tbsp butter
2 tbsp flour
500ml hot milk
Sea salt and black pepper
Parmesan to taste
Grating of fresh nutmeg
2 eggs, beaten
250g bucatini
Fresh thyme, to garnish
METHOD
-
Make the beef ragu as above, and keep warm.
-
Preheat the oven to 200°C on bake. Grease and line a large oven-proof pan or collapsible cake tin with baking paper.
-
In a saucepan, melt the butter over a moderate heat. Add the flour and mix in to create a paste. Continue to cook, stirring, for 2-3 minutes until the mixture has reduced, has darkened a little and smells delicious. Take care not to let it burn.
-
In a thin, steady stream, add the hot milk, bit by bit, whilst stirring, until you are left with a thick sauce. Taste and season accordingly with salt, pepper, parmesan and nutmeg. Continue to cook for another minute or two, then take off the heat. Whisk in the beaten egg quickly, so that it doesn’t curdle, then set aside a minute.
-
Cook the bucatini in plenty of salted water until al dente, then drain and rinse.
-
Grate a little parmesan over the base of the lined pan, then arrange a layer of pasta (about half), being as precise or imprecise as you like, over the top. Spread a layer of the beef over the top of this.
-
Pour the bechamel sauce over the top of the beef, followed by the rest of the pasta, pressing it slightly into the bechamel. Grate over a bit more parmesan, then scatter the thyme over the top.
-
Pop into the oven to cook for 35-45 minutes, until set and golden brown on top. Allow to rest a little before cutting up into lovely great wedges and serving while still hot.
Sunday Magazine