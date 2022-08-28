What makes a stand out cabernet, to be franc

Cabernet franc has always struck me as a grape in a perpetual identity crisis, always trying to blend in but inevitably standing out.

Part of this is that it has roots in two very different wine regions, where it plays two very different roles. In the middle of the Loire Valley cab franc is the star of the show, at least as far as red wines go.

Like much of the northern appellations of France, the wines made here are single varietal (rather than blends), and, reflective of the cool climate in which they grow, they are lighter bodied.

South-west of the Loire in the Bordeaux region cab franc plays a supporting role in blends that are dominated by either merlot or cabernet sauvignon. Here the wines are bold and full-bodied, the cab franc providing distinctive pepper and musk aromatics, acting as relief from the muscularity of cabernet sauvignon, or plush fruitiness of merlot.

Even with Loire and Loire influenced wines made with pure cab franc there are some pronounced stylistic differences in how winemakers approach the grape. It can be an unforgiving varietal, if at all struggling for ripeness, vegetal astringency and sharp tannins can dominate, making for a thin, reedy wine.

Although it’s been practised in the Loire for some time, in the last decade or so carbonic maceration has been adopted by new wave cab-franc-o-philes, making for wines with a soft, almost lollyish, fruitiness. Coinciding with my first forays into natural wine, this is a style that probably drew me to the grape, about which I had felt, at best, ambivalent.

Producers with a more traditional approach make wines that are deeply savoury and brooding, the best of them remain simultaneously fine boned, although they may take years and possibly decades of ageing in bottle before they let their guard down.

It's also a varietal that sits comfortably with a bit of Brettanomyces - that funky yeast that gives barnyard aromas to wine - which, although off-putting in big doses and with certain varietals, I find can soften the varietal character of cab franc.

Which brings me to my point. Cabernet franc, despite the stylistic differences in how it is approached, and differences borne from the diverse places it is grown, is a varietal that always shows through. Look for crunchy green capsicum, pepper and dry musky spices, and see how that plays out in these diverse examples from around the Loire and Aotearoa.

Olga Raffault, Chinon, 2020, $30

Tragedy struck in 1947 when Olga’s husband and winemaker Jean Raffault died suddenly, leaving her with a young family and an estate to run. At the close of the war, the Raffault’s gave refuge to released German prisoner Ernest Zenninger, and it was he who stepped in to help with the 47 vintage, and there he stayed as winemaker, eventually working in tandem with Olga’s son Jean as he grew up.

Together they established a great reputation for the estate among wine buyers for making serious old school, especially age worthy, wines. Chinon is one of the premiere cabernet franc growing areas in Loire, with some remarkable and renowned terroirs. This is a more fluid, fruit forward style that drinks well with a slight chill. Not as serious and complex as their single site bottlings, but still great drinking and a perfect introduction to refined Loire valley cabernet franc. Despite their reputation with switched on wine drinkers, these wines are great value for money across the range.

Amoise, Cabernet Franc, 2021, $42

Amy Farnsworth makes a style of cabernet franc that is reminiscent for me of the crunchy, bright fruited styles of natural winemakers that have emerged in Loire during this century. It’s an approach that made me give the varietal another go. Red berries and an edge of red apple skin and stems, and a refreshing wash of acidity that gives an energy that can be absent in some other Kiwi approaches to this tricky varietal.

Black Estate, Home Cabernet Franc, 2020, $55

For me a benchmark for Kiwi cab franc. Both in that it's delicious, and somehow both open and easy but also detailed and complete. And also, that it's a wine quite specifically its own, not ultimately defined by its varietal character, nor by a stylistic nod to another wine, but by the unique place and people that make it.

Domaine Breton, Bourgueil Trinch, 2020, $46

A wine I cut my cab franc teeth on, and still as bright and fresh as ever. Such a pure expression of varietal character. Green capsicum and pepper on nose and attack, then the presence of juicy blackberry and blueberry, high acidity gives a lift to the palate and an energetic edgy finish - makes you want to drink more.

Paritua, Stone Paddock Cabernet Franc, 2020, $20

Stylistically different than the other wines selected here. From organic Hawke’s Bay vineyards, this is more reminiscent of the Bordeaux style wines for which that region is known, only made just from cabernet franc. While still relatively light bodied, there’s plenty of sweet fruit and pronounced smokey woody notes. A good marker for anyone interested in understanding the role cab franc plays in a classic blend.