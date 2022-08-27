Orange and honey roasted Brussels sprouts and yams

If you are not already a fan of yams and Brussels sprouts, this recipe might change your mind.

Brussels sprouts and yams, not everyone’s favourites I know, but before you turn the page take a moment to consider how you prepare them.

A little care and with flavours to complement can make all the difference. Roasting is often a good approach for bringing out the sweet flavours in vegetables and it works a treat for both yams and Brussels.

Yams originate from the South American Andes where they are called “oca”, not to be confused with the “yams” of Northern American cooking, which are in fact sweet potatoes, or kūmara as we know them. They contain oxalic acid, like many other plant foods such as spinach, sorrel and rhubarb, which lends these foods their sour flavour.

If you are not a fan of boiled Brussels sprouts then before you give up on them completely try them roasted, or even sauteed. The dry heat of roasting reduces the bitterness and sweetens the sprouts. Still not convinced then make this dish with only yams, using 600g total.

Don’t be shy with the salt as the honey, orange and salt concentrate in the oven to make a sticky salty caramel-like coating. Although a savoury dish this sweet and salty combo works really well to balance the vegetable flavours. This dish makes a great vegetable side for slow-cooked lamb or braised butter beans.

Orange & honey roasted Brussels sprouts & yams

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30-35 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

400g yams, scrubbed

300g brussels sprouts, trimmed

Juice of ½ an orange, about 2 tbsp

1 heaped tsp honey

2 tbsp olive oil

Generous pinch of salt

Cracked pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C (fan 180C).

Prepare the produce, cutting the larger yams and Brussels sprouts in half lengthways. Aim for a combination of smaller whole and halved pieces. Toss into a large shallow roasting tray.

In a small bowl combine the orange juice, honey, olive oil and salt. Stir until the honey has dissolved then pour the marinade over the produce. Add a generous grind of cracked pepper then toss together to evenly coat.

Roast for 20 minutes, then flip the produce with a spatula and return to the oven for 10-15 minutes until the produce is tender and nicely golden.

Tip onto a serving dish and serve immediately.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz