Almost spring salad with orange dressing recipe

Yes, raw yams and Brussels sprouts are a thing – give them a go in this delightfully crunchy salad.

With a number of days before spring officially arrives I find myself drawn to more salads and fresher flavours on the table. This salad is inspired by what is abundant at the vegetable shops - hello vibrant yams and Brussels sprouts - plus the garden as we cross over into the warmer months and growth is increasing.

Yams and Brussels sprouts can both be eaten raw, although I don’t recommend munching into a whole yam or sprout like you might a carrot. Instead, a small amount added to a salad brings different textures and flavours. And could also become a talking point at the dinner table (it was at ours this week).

Brussels sprouts with their mini cabbage-like appearance and belonging to the same brassica family can be used in a similar way. Either thinly sliced as I do in the recipe here, or the tender outer leaves can be peeled off to add to a salad bowl (slicing or cooking the inner sprout as the leaves get harder to remove).

You may not have eaten raw yams before, but it is a thing. They are delightfully crunchy with a hint of sour flavour.

Yams originate from the South American Andes where they are called “oca”, not to be confused with the “yams” of Northern American cooking, which are in fact sweet potatoes, or kūmara as we know them. They contain oxalic acid, like many other plant foods such as spinach, sorrel and rhubarb, which lends these foods their sour flavour.

If preferred, skip eating them raw (using radish instead in the salad recipe), and stick to roasting them.

Almost spring salad with orange dressing

Prep time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

8 Brussels sprouts, about 200g

2-3 yams or red radishes, about 100g

1-2 small fennel bulbs, about 250g

1 medium kohlrabi or 1-2 celery stalks, about 250g

Squeeze of lemon juice

⅓ cup (50g) toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped

Orange dressing:

Juice of 1 orange, about 4 tbsp

Juice of half a lemon, about 1-2 tbsp

1 tsp honey

1 tsp dijon mustard

3 tbsp olive oil

Salt

Method

The produce for this salad is best thinly sliced on a mandoline or using the slicing attachment on a food processor - or a sharp knife at a pinch, but take your time using this option as thinly sliced produce is the key to this salad.

Using your chosen apparatus thinly slice the Brussels sprouts, yams, fennel and kohlrabi or celery. Place into a large salad bowl, add a squeeze of lemon and toss to combine.

Make the dressing. Combine the ingredients in a jug or jar and mix well to combine. Check the taste, adding extra lemon juice and/or salt to balance the flavour.

Scatter the salad with the toasted hazelnuts, pour over the dressing and toss to combine just before serving.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz