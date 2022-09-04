Cloudy Kitchen's rhubarb custard brioche buns recipe

These buns are a combination of the things I love - fluffy brioche, a thick vanilla custard filling, rhubarb compote, and a streusel topping.

They are a little bit of a project, but all the components can be made ahead of time and assembled when you are ready to bake. I made a homemade rhubarb compote, but these work just as well with your favourite jam or a big scoop of lemon curd.

Prep time: 45 minutes, plus chilling and rising time

Bake time: 30 minutes

Makes: 7 buns

For the rhubarb compote:

400g chopped fresh rhubarb

200g granulated sugar

½ tsp vanilla bean paste (optional)

Pinch of salt

For the custard filling:

55g sugar

23g custard powder

60g egg yolks

205g whole milk

½ tsp vanilla bean paste

10g butter, at room temperature

For the brioche:

290g plain flour

30g sugar

1 tsp (3.1g) instant yeast

120g whole milk

1 tsp vanilla

1 large egg (60g), lightly whisked

60g butter, at room temperature

For the streusel topping:

25g raw sugar

25g brown sugar

65g plain flour

½ tsp cinnamon

35g butter, melted and cooled

Remove from the heat and transfer to an airtight container and place in the fridge to chill completely.

Put over medium heat and cook, stirring often, until the rhubarb has broken down and the mixture is thick and jammy, about 6-8 minutes.

Transfer to an airtight container and press a piece of plastic wrap directly against the surface. Refrigerate until completely chilled, ideally overnight.

Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter, mixing well until totally combined.

Remove the milk from the heat, and, whisking constantly, add half of the milk mixture into the egg and custard mixture to temper the egg yolks. Whisk briskly for 30 seconds. Transfer the milk-yolk mixture back to the pot, and return to a medium heat. Whisk constantly until very thick.

In a medium pot, warm the milk and vanilla bean paste until there is movement just around the edges of the milk - do not bring it to the boil.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the sugar and custard powder. Add the egg yolks and whisk until combined.

Put all ingredients except for the butter into a medium bowl. Bring together into a rough dough, then turn out onto a work surface (do not add more flour). Alternatively the dough can be made in the stand mixer with the dough hook attachment.

Knead the dough for 8-10 minutes. It will start off as very rough, then will come together and become smooth and elastic, and when pressed lightly with a finger, the dough should spring back slightly.

Flatten the dough out into a rough rectangle and add the butter to the surface of the dough. This part will get sloppy, so make sure you have a bench scraper nearby. Incorporate the butter into the dough by squeezing it and kneading it in. Keep scraping any excess butter back onto the dough and kneading it in. Don’t freak out. It will all work together.

Once the butter has incorporated into the dough, knead for a further 2-3 minutes.