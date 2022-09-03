Chocolate, hazelnut & orange cookies recipe

Roasting the hazelnuts yourself will fill your home with the most delicious warm aroma.

Besides the chocolate (which is optional) these cookies are truly a backyard affair. With oranges and the last of our homegrown hazelnuts, cracked and lightly roasted. A task that takes time but is enjoyable all the same and the smell of the roasting hazelnuts through the house brings a warmth after days of rain.

A tip from my nana - always use room temperature eggs when baking or the mixture can split when adding them to the creamed butter and sugar. I always keep eggs at room temperature as we go through them quickly (I also date each one as we bring them in from the hens each day).

If you prefer to keep eggs in the fridge then remove the required amount 3-4 hours before baking in preparation. At a pinch, if you haven’t planned ahead and have the baking urge, place eggs in a bowl of hot tap water for 15-20 minutes to take the fridge chill away.

Hazelnut, orange and chocolate cookies

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes + 20 minutes hazelnut roasting

Makes: 12-14 cookies

Ingredients

½ cup (75g) roasted hazelnuts (see recipe for directions)

⅓ cup (70g) sugar

Zest of 1 orange

100g butter at room temperature

1 free-range egg at room temperature (see tip above)

¾ cup (110g) plain flour (can use spelt or gluten-free flour mix), divided

½ tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

60g dark chocolate, chopped (optional)

Method

Preheat the oven to 160C (fan 140C). To roast the hazelnuts, scatter on an oven tray and place in the oven for 10 minutes. Give the tray a shake and cook for a further 10 minutes until the skins crack and the nuts are lightly golden. Immediately tip onto a tea towel, wrap up and rub vigorously to remove the skins. Some skins may stay put, that is fine. Transfer the roasted hazelnuts to a plate to cool. Increase the oven temperature to 180C (fan 160C). Once the hazelnuts are cool, grind them in a food processor with a tbsp of the flour until finely ground. Tip into a bowl. Wipe out the processor bowl then add the sugar and orange zest and process briefly to rub the zest into the sugar. Add the butter and blend until creamy. Followed by the egg and process again until smooth and aerated. Add the ground hazelnuts, along with the remaining flour, baking powder and salt. Pulse the processor 6-8 times until the mixture comes together. Scrape down the sides, add the chopped chocolate and pulse briefly until combined. At this stage I recommend putting the processor bowl into the fridge for 20-30 minutes for easier rolling - particularly important if using gluten-free flours. After this time, scoop tbsp amounts of the dough and roll into walnut-sized balls. Arrange evenly spaced on a lined baking tray - they will spread during cooking so allow 3-4cm between each cookie. Press each lightly with your fingers or a fork. Bake for 15 minutes until golden. Cool on the tray. Store in a cookie tin in the pantry and eat within 5 days.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz