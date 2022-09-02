'Very familiar': What real chefs think about TV show The Bear

New Disney+ series The Bear, which dropped in New Zealand in its entirety on Wednesday, is a breakneck, anxiety-producing and frequently bleakly funny drama set inside a Chicago hot sandwich shop.

It’s been described as one of the most realistic portrayals of a restaurant kitchen ever filmed, withsome reviewers calling it “accurate”, “compelling”, “the most stressful thing on TV right now”, and others (Stuff) “very, very, very good, but a relaxing watch, it is not”.

Supplied Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmy in The Bear.

Food editor Emily Brookes asked three chefs what they think about The Bear.

Darius Lolaiy, owner-chef, Cazador (Auckland)

I’m two episodes in. I was compelled to watch the second straight away despite it being 12.30 on a Wednesday night after work, so that’s a good sign.

LAWRENCE SMITH Cazador owner-chef Dariush Lolaiy said The Bear captured the hustle and language of a kitchen.

I had heard that this was a very realistic show, so I was looking out for that and I think that’s definitely the case – although it was probably a pretty low bar to begin with.

It took a lot of the gloss off running a restaurant, and the gloss is often what’s celebrated and emphasised. I know the hardware shop very well, I could probably pass an apprentice test to become an electrician now, so that was very believable. Having a busted fridge or something like that and knowing I could get it fixed and that would save me doing X,Y and Z every day to compensate, but I don’t want to call anyone because they’ll find a bigger problem and that will cost a grand and I’ll be behind on my other bills. They’ve definitely captured that owner-operator vibe of you are everything and you’re just constantly putting out fires. That’s the first time I’ve really seen that.

The show also captured really nicely the kitchen crew, and the interactions between them, when taken as individual instances, are very believable. The in-jokes, the hustle- bustle and also the lack of niceties, but with an underlying level of respect. Language is short and sharp and efficient out of need, not disrespect.

I really liked the close shots of the cooking. That was like the POV of a chef, like looking at the contact points where the meat hits the pan during a braise. The grainy filter they were shooting through was very early Anthony Bourdain kind of vibe. Very compelling watching, and it feels very familiar.

KEVIN STENT Field & Green’s Laura Greenfield found The Bear “exhausting”.

Laura Greenfield, owner-chef Field & Green (Wellington)

I found watching this show exhausting. When there was quiet I just breathed a sigh of relief. A kitchen I’ve worked in wouldn’t ever be that manic, it was like Sopranos cooking, but it had the sense of urgency and everything – that was very real.

The tension between characters like Tina, who’s worked in the kitchen for decades, and Sydney, the young chef who comes in as sous chef, is very believable. It’s young techniques with old techniques, older people who’ve always done it one way and younger people saying no, do it this way. There’s always the clash of “you’ve just started” with people who know more about life, but maybe not as much about cooking.

I’ve heard people say the main character, Carmy, is a bit of an asshole, but I actually quite liked him. He was a bit damaged but just did the best he could.

I’m not quite Carmy, but as an owner-operator who’s worked their guts out for eight years, I know sometimes you can’t see wood for the trees. You don’t really care, just do it, it needs to get done and people aren’t always going to like you. I know I’m very single-minded and quite obsessed with the restaurant because I want to do the best for it all the time, and when things go wrong I take it much more to heart than I should. So I completely get the personalisation of business because it’s very hard to get away from it.

I liked that they got all the basics of cooking right, like the caramelisation of the onions before they go into the stock or getting the meat really nicely seared and seasoned. I would love to go and eat there. I actually made myself a roll [like the ones the restaurant in the show serves] for breakfast while I watched it.

Supplied Carlo Buenaventura of Bar Magda said The Bear showed that “at the end of the day, we’re all just really trying to make a living”.

Carlo Buenaventura, owner-chef Bar Magda (Auckland)

Because of the nature of things like restaurant awards or best restaurant lists hospitality has been glamorised in a way, but there’s only really a few of these restaurants doing fine dining or smart casual. A lot of the dining or hospitality establishments we have are really accessible, super casual places like the one in The Bear and I think it was quite nice to shed a bit more light on that.

The basic thing I got was at the end of the day, we’re all just really trying to make a living. Awards aside and everything else we’re all just trying to get by. Those really casual places, they don’t get stages (interns), no one comes in there like, “I’m going to stage here for a week”. It’s like you come in and you work, if we can’t afford you we can’t afford you. That was probably one of my favourite parts of the storyline there.

When Sydney became sous chef she was trying to make sure she was doing her role, so making sure everything was under control, but she probably forgot the idea of, respect is earned. When they play practical jokes to sabotage her dish, there’s that right of passage that happened there, you earn respect. That’s quite real.

One thing we talk about at work is, you can’t buy loyalty. A lot of the reactions to this show I’ve heard is, “Oh, it’s so intense,” but I think they’re just seeing the intensity of it – rush hour, heat, prep, loud voices - but you see past that and everyone sits down for a meal. They’ve been there for God knows how long, they’ve done something to keep them.