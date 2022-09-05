Popular Wellington Indian restaurant closes its doors after 20 years

Vikram Cheema, co-owner of Indus, sits in the quiet restaurant on Sunday afternoon. Its doors will close permanently on September 18, as the building is being sold.

An Indian restaurant at the heart of its Wellington community is closing for good – the latest in a string of hospitality blows to the capital.

The sale of the old Shamrock Hotel building on the corner of Tinakori Rd and Harriett St in Thorndon, which has been home to Indus restaurant for the past two decades, was the final straw after a hard couple of years.

Manjinder Cheema and her husband Vikram, along with Vikram’s cousin Lovedeep Singh, had co-owned the business since October 2013. Its last open day will be September 18.

“It's a really sad decision, to be honest,” Manjinder Cheema said.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Indus Restaurant has been in the Shamrock Hotel since it opened more than two decades ago.

Wellington’s hospitality community has been hit hard by worker shortages and falling customer numbers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Victoria St restaurant Red Mount, a magnet for karaoke-lovers and Chinese cuisine-seekers alike, closed at the end of July after eight years.

Another of Wellington’s best-known Indian restaurants, Tulsi on Cuba St, closed in March after nearly 23 years, following Milk Crate, Lido cafe, Espressoholic and Roti Chennai.

STUFF All around Aotearoa, bars, cafes and restaurants need your business, so now's the time to Love Your Local.

Indus had weathered Covid-19 restrictions, even donating food to vulnerable communities during the pandemic. Its owners worked 12-hour days, seven days a week, to keep it afloat.

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Neighbours opposed their liquor licence and complained about the noise, while a worker shortage forced Vikram Cheema to work as a chef on top of studying health science and working another job.

“I’m not good at cooking, but I learned,” he said.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff After the landlord told them in June that he had sold the building, they have decided it’s time to call it quits.

Manjinder Cheema had done the same, finishing an 8-hour shift at her day job only to jump into a shift at Indus.

The restaurant was broken into in the early hours of June 24, their cash register stolen with five days wages and tips inside. It was found in a bush in Newtown, empty, and they still had to pay to replace a broken window.

When their landlord told them in June that he had sold the building, they decided it was time to call it quits.

Like so many others, Indus had grown to hold a special place in the hearts of Wellingtonians.

“The community has supported us,” Manjinder Cheema said. “I just want to thank the Khandallah, Thorndon and Karori people, they were really good to us.”

It has given back its fair share, too. During the worst of the pandemic they had given free meals to anyone who couldn’t afford to eat, even delivering it to their homes, and donated food to the Salvation Army and community groups in Upper Hutt.

“We believe if you’re doing business in a community, and it’s giving you revenue, you should be giving back in some way,” Vikram Cheema said.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff The Cheemas and the Singhs have owned and run Indus since 2013.

Their staff were like family, he said, and “the calls from our regulars kept us going”.

“It’s not about the money,” Vikram Cheema said.

“When you spend precious time in a place, money can be recovered, but you can’t get your time back.”