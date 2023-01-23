Five easy ways to use superfruit powders in your diet

Vita Kiwi, saw an opportunity to turn food wastage into a convenient solution for busy people who want to live healthier lifestyles.

We've all heard the saying 'An apple a day'...but how often do we actually get our 5+ fruits and veggies daily? It can be challenging for many people to get enough fresh produce in our diets – especially those of us who are often on the go and don't have time to sit down and eat 5 entire fruits or vegetables a day.

The good news is that produce doesn't always need to be eaten in its original form in order to still give us essential vitamins. That's where ingenuitive companies like Vita Kiwi (this year's Wellington winner of Shop Local) come in, offering creative ways to capture the nutrients from fresh fruit and veg and repackage them in a way that's convenient, quick, versatile and environmentally friendly.

Introducing Vita Kiwi fruit powder

Having seen first-hand in the agriculture space the waste that occurs with ugly fruit that doesn't meet the premium standards to be exported, Emily Swan, the founder of Vita Kiwi, saw an opportunity to turn that food wastage into a convenient solution for busy people who want to live healthier lifestyles. Vita Kiwi manufactures 'ugly fruit' into 100% pure, premium NZ super fruit powders that can be added to smoothies, cereals, juice and more.

The powders are made from locally grown NZ fruit, including skins (meaning zero wastage) and excluding any added sugar. The fruits are freeze-dried at peak nutrition to capture the full flavour and all the benefits of consuming real fruits, such as Vitamin C, Antioxidants and folate.

Each sachet of powder is equivalent to the nutritional content of about one and a half kiwifruit, making it easy for people to up their daily fruit intake without hassle. Not only that, but they're perfectly pocket-sized and easy to bring with you, wherever your day might take you.

"With our busy lifestyles, and even in our new working from home situation, it's great to be able to put a sachet or scoop on your morning cereal and know you are getting all the antioxidants," explains Emily.

They're delicious in more than just cereal as well – here are five creative ways you can use Vita Kiwi super fruit powders in your day-to-day life.

1. Fruity and creamy drinks

Keen for a fruity beverage? Try adding a sachet or two of Vita Kiwi to a glass with orange juice, pineapple juice and sparkling water for an afternoon pick-me-up. If you're after something a bit creamier, try making a kiwifruit latte by adding a sachet to your coffee!

2. Breakfast meals

Beyond cereals, Vita Kiwi sachets are a fantastic addition to porridge, chia bowls, smoothies, yoghurt parfaits, sprinkled over peanut butter on toast, or even just over a cup of fresh fruit. Because they're freeze dried at peak freshness, they've still got great flavour to add to your breakfast meals.

3. Artisanal desserts

If you're feeling a bit adventurous on the dessert front, try adding a sachet or two into a pudding or a fruit crumble, or add it to the icing of a cake or cupcake. You can also use the powder as a flavourful garnish when plating up your delicacies.

4. Workout shakes

You're getting in your protein – might as well get your daily fruit in as well! Add a sachet or two to your daily workout shake for a fruity and easy energy burst. The golden kiwifruit flavour powder is particularly delicious when added to vanilla protein powder shakes.

5. All the pancakes

Blueberry pancakes have never been easier. If you've not got any fresh blueberries on hand, just add some Vita Kiwi blueberry powder to your pancake batter for a fresh blueberry taste and an easy way to pack in the nutrients (it's especially popular with the kids!)

